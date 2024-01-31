Purdue Football Roster Tracker: 2024 Defensive End Room

2024 Defensive Ends Player Type Player Home Recruiting Class Recruit 247 Comp Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Player Type Player Home Recruiting Class Recruit 247 Comp Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Returning Jeffrey M'ba France/Gabon 2020 4* (91) 6'6" 315 0 Y 88 Auburn SEC Returning Joe Strickland Indianapolis, IN 2022 4* (91) 6'3" 295 3 N N/A N/A N/A Returning Joe Anderson Murfreesboro, TN 2019 4* (94) 6'4" 280 0 Y 81 South Carolina SEC Returning Drake Carlson Nashville, TN 2023 3* (87.5) 6'3" 290 4 N N/A N/A N/A High School Caleb Irving Dallas, TX 2024 3* (86) 6'2" 270 5 N N/A N/A N/A High School Demeco Kennedy Lexington, KY 2024 3* (87) 6'2" 285 5 N N/A N/A N/A High School Jamari Payne Notasulga, AL 2024 3* (88) 6'3' 255 5 N N/A N/A N/A Transfer Jamarius Dinkins Columbus, OH 2021 3* (87) 6'5" 280 2 Y 87 Kentucky SEC Transfer Jireh Ojata Carmel, IN 2020 N/A 6'4" 260 0 Y 88 Franklin College Heartland

*Note: All ratings from 24/7 Composite

Jireh Ojata, originally out of Carmel, Indiana, took the long road to Purdue. He’s a transfer from DIII Franklin College. Last season at Franklin he was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defense Player of the Year after putting up 53 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 17 tackles for loss.

You’re also going to see Ojata listed in our outside linebacker article. We talked about him in the podcast because Purdue originally listed him as a defensive linemen. Now the official roster lists him as an outside linebacker. He looks more like an outside linebacker at 6’4”, 260 but could also give the pass rush a boost at defensive end.

Jamarius Dinkins is the clear defensive end transfer. He’s coming from Kentucky where he saw limited but consistent action over his first two seasons in Lexington. In 2023 he played in 11 games, recorded 18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. He’ll be in the mix for a starting spot next season at Purdue.

Caleb Mitchell Irving is out of Texas. At 6’2”, 270, Purdue will want him to put on a few pounds, but he can play around 280-290 and it won’t take him long to get there. He’ll enroll in the summer because his private high school doesn’t allow early graduation.

Jamari Payne comes to Purdue from Alabama and is the developmental player in the group. He’ll enroll in the summer after finishing up his high school basketball and track career. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar career arc to Joe Strickland.

Demeco Kennedy out of Lexington, Kentucky and will enroll early and participate in spring practice. It’ll be hard for a freshman to crack the rotation in 2024, but if anyone does, expect it to be Kennedy. Physically, he’s ready to go right out of the box.

Defensive End Data

Physical Measurements

Average Height: 6’4.5”

Average Weight: 281

Recruiting Class Distribution

2019: 1

2020: 2

2021: 1

2022: 1

2023:1

2024: 3

Home States Represented

International: 1

Indiana: 2

Tennessee: 2

Kentucky: 1

Alabama: 1

Ohio: 1

Texas: 1

Player Origin

Transfer: 4

High School: 5

Transfer Conference Represented

SEC: 3

Heartland: 1

Average High School Rating (Stars)

4* - 3

3* - 5

NR - 1

Average High School Rating (Numerical)

88.9 (High 3*)

Average Transfer Rating (Numerical)

86 (mid 3*)

Average Transfer Rating for Ryan Walters Transfers

87.7

