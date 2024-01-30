Braden Smith Continues To Be Underestimated And He Continues To Prove Them Wrong

The Naismith Hall of Fame announced their top ten candidates for the Bob Cousy award on Monday and after a quick look I couldn’t help but notice a familiar name was glaringly missing. If you aren’t familiar with the Cousy award, it was named after Hall of Famer and Boston Celtic, Bob Cousy. It is awarded to the top point guard in Division 1 men’s basketball by a national committee. Here are the ten finalists they listed:

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announce Top 10 candidates for the 2024 Bob Cousy award.



https://t.co/INAPMjXPUQ#CousyAward | #HoophallU pic.twitter.com/yVKxnCsyR6 — University of Hoophall (@hoophallu) January 29, 2024

If you notice, Braden Smith was not mentioned. I’m not saying that he IS the best point guard in the country, but to say he’s not top ten when looking head-to-head with some of these candidates is crazy. So, let’s take a quick look at the stats:

Braden Smith (Purdue): 12.1 ppg, 5.5rpg, 7apg, 46.3 FG%

Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State): 16.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 7.5apg, 48.2 FG%

Jamal Shead (Houston): 12.3 ppg, 3.9rpg, 5.8apg, 45.5 FG%

Dujuan Harris (Kansas): 7.2ppg, 2rpg, 6.9apg, 41.4 FG%

Tyler Kolek (Marquette): 14.2 ppg, 4.9rpg, 7.1apg, 48.4 FG%

Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis): 13.9ppg, 3 rpg, 4.7apg, 44.2 FG%

Boo Buie (Northwestern): 18.5ppg, 3.4rpg, 5.3apg, 44.3 FG%

Zakai Zeigler (Tennesee): 10.2ppg, 2.4rpg, 5.1apg, 39.7 FG%

Max Abmas (Texas): 17.7 ppg, 2.9rpg, 4.3apg, 45 FG%

Tristan Newton (UConn): 15.8ppg, 6.4rpg, 5.8apg, 41.9 FG%

Wad Taylor IV (Texas A&M): 20 ppg, 3.7rpg, 3.8apg, 37.1 FG%

Now if Purdue wasn’t having a good season or beat cupcakes all season then maybe I could see the argument. But Purdue is a top team in the country, projected number one overall seed and has done that against the hardest strength of schedule. This isn’t a knock of the guards listed above but more how Smith was snubbed out of this selection over guys like Dujuan Harris and Zakaie Zeigler. As the kids would say, MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.

I’m unsure why the committee decided to leave Smith off and why media talking heads continue to underestimate him. Do they think he’s just tall? We saw it all pre-season as he was absent off most lists comparing the top guards, but at that point, I thought maybe the March disappointment was coming into play. But it has continued to happen all season every time Purdue faces a new opponent with athletic guards. “Purdue guards won’t be able to keep up.” Well, they did against Marquette, and then it was Tennessee, and then it was Arizona and then it was Illinois.

Now if someone were to ask Coach Painter or even Braden Smith, I’m sure they’d both give a humble speech about awards and stats not mattering and they are all about winning as a team. And while that would be correct, I’m not Matt Painter, so I’ll call it as I see it, I want them to win but I also think it’s okay to be recognized for your craft.

Lots of people went to twitter to back # 3, including the NPOY Zach Edey sticking up for his point guard.

Former Purdue player and Big Ten Analyst Rapheal Davis weighed in:

No Braden Smith is blasphemous… https://t.co/k5u6ga53by — Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) January 29, 2024

And even people who weren’t Purdue fans chimed in:

Bob Cousy finalists came out.. Braden Smith snub is crazy.. its also a shame how Dug McDaniels season went to waste especially with how the season started and his MSG performance — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 30, 2024

Smith has said he has always been underestimated and likes proving people wrong. I’m sure he saw this list and will come out Wednesday on fire ready to prove them wrong again.