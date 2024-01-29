Purdue Men’s Basketball Remains #2 in AP Top 25

The AP Top 25 has come out and Purdue remains at #2. There’s really no surprise here.

Staying at 2️⃣ for the third straight week. pic.twitter.com/DqDbiU37vO — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 29, 2024

UCONN remains at the top of the heap with Purdue unable to catch up to them despite only having two losses on the season. UCONN doesn’t face another ranked team until February 17th. It could be awhile before Purdue is able to jump ahead of the Huskies.

As pointed out by BoilerBurner1 on Twitter this is now the 29th consecutive week with Purdue residing in the top 5 of the AP poll. A truly incredible achievement.

Today’s AP poll is #29 in a row featuring PURDUE in the Top-5, the longest active streak in the country by 17 weeks:



PURDUE - 29 weeks

UConn - 12 weeks

Houston - 10 weeks



@purduestein

https://t.co/yjN8SxQWk9 pic.twitter.com/YltT1so4cb — Boiler Burner (@BoilerBurner1) January 29, 2024

The fun facts continue thanks to none other than Chris Forman. Purdue is now tied with the longest streak of top 5 rankings over the last 50 years.

Longest weekly streak in top 5 in Big Ten history.



41 | Ohio State (1960-63)

38 | Indiana (1975-77)

33 | Michigan (1964-66)

29 | Purdue (2023-pres.)

29 | Ohio State (2010-12)



Tied for the longest streak in almost 50 years. https://t.co/vIruGMk1gl — Chris Forman (@Chris_Forman12) January 29, 2024

Looking at the rest of the Top 25 below are the teams somehow related to Purdue’s 2023-2024 season.

#5 Tennessee - Purdue victory 71-67

#6 Wisconsin - Future two time Purdue opponent.

#9 Marquette - Purdue victory 78-75

#11 Arizona - Purdue victory 92-84

#14 Illinois - Purdue victory 83-78

#24 Alabama - Purdue victory 92-86

Other teams receiving votes include Northwestern and Gonzaga.