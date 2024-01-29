Boilers in the NFL: Conference Championships

And then there were 4. After an incredible weekend of football, we only saw 3 former Boilermakers play, but 1 had a big day on a big stage. George Karlaftis continued a nice streak of play when his Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens on the road. George had a sack and a huge fumble recovery in a game that ended 17-10. On the other end of the spectrum, last week’s hero for the Lions, Derrick Barnes, played a very short-lived game this week as he suffered a knee injury just 3 snaps into the game against the 49ers. Derrick did not return as the Lions lost in Santa Clara but his future certainly looks bright in Detroit. As for Jalen Graham, he was in a reserve role for the 49ers and did not play.

NFL Divisional Round

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

At 49ers

No Stats (Injury)

Jalen Graham San Francisco 49ers

Vs Lions

No Stats

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

At Ravens

4 tot, 3 solo, 1 sack, 1 tfl, 1 qb hit, 1 fum rec

Now that we know the Super Bowl matchup, we are guaranteed a Boilermaker is going to get a ring this year. Either George Karlaftis will get his second ring in 2 NFL seasons or Jalen Graham will get his first. Next week is the NFL Pro Bowl and there is only 1 former Boilermaker to play: Raheem Mostert. Raheem will start for the AFC so be sure to check back next week to see how he did! Then we move on to Vegas and the Super Bowl!