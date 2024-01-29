Boiler Alert - Purdue Wins at Rutgers and Zach Edey Reaches a Milestone

Ryan and I get into the latest game against Rutgers in this episode of the Boiler Alert podcast. There was good and bad to take from this game and Ryan and I discuss both. I take the more pessimistic approach to this game and Ryan fills our hearts with optimism.

It’s not that a victory is bad, truly, it’s just that there are things worth noting that may be problems in the future. Things that reminded me of last season. Things that I know that Purdue can correct and work on before March hits.

We also take some time to discuss the back court violation that wasn’t. Zach Edey getting to 2,000 career points, and Lance Jones’ interesting stat sheet.

Then, we take a look around the Big Ten and who might beat Wisconsin in the future. Besides Purdue of course. We also can’t forget that Purdue has a game coming up against Northwestern who of course took down Purdue earlier this year.

There's a lot to talk about.