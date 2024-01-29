Weekly Article Index: 1/29-2/4

Filed under:
Jan 29, 2024, 11:15am EST
January 29
Purdue Men’s Basketball Remains #2 in AP Top 25
The Boilermakers have held steady.
January 29
The Rebound | Purdue 68 Rutgers 60
Purdue exorcised some demons on the road at Rutgers and grabbed an important B1G victory
January 29
Boilers in the NFL: Conference Championships
With only 4 teams left in the NFL Playoffs, 3 teams have a former Boilermaker on their squad. Check out how they did.
January 29
Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12
We are just about halfway through conference season and the pecking order is getting clearer.
January 29
Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Groundhog Day
Much like the Bill Murray classic, Purdue has repeated another year with a great resume.