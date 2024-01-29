Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Groundhog Day

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
Samford Bulldogs
NET: 85
KenPom: 89
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: L at Furman, W vs East Tennessee State
Morehead State Eagles
NET: 103
KenPom: 117
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W at Southern Indiana, W vs Western Illinois
Xavier Musketeers
NET: 53
KenPom: 42
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: L at #17 Creighton, L at #1 UConn
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 31
KenPom: 22
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs San Francisco, W at Pacific
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
NET: 3
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Vanderbilt
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 16
KenPom: 13
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at DePaul, W vs Seton Hall
Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 293
KenPom: 275
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L at Jackson State, W vs Alabama A&M
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)
NET: 7
KenPom: 8
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs #8 Auburn, W vs LSU
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)
NET: 4
KenPom: 5
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L at Oregon State, W at Oregon
Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 305
KenPom: 299
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L at Eastern Kentucky, L at Bellarmine
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
NET: 206
KenPom: 179
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: W vs Jacksonville, W vs North Florida
Conference Tracker:
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|59
|47
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|57
|45
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|81
|53
|W
|2
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|14
|10
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|60
|52
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|126
|115
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|97
|93
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|57
|45
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|101
|86
|W
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|99
|95
|W
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|59
|47
|-
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|11
|11
|-
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|97
|93
|-
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|92
|84
|-
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|68
|60
|-
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|99
|95
|-
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|101
|86
|-
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|25
|18
|-
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|14
|10
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|11
|11
|-
|1
Well, it was both really pretty and really ugly in wins this week against Michigan and at Rutgers, but Purdue took my advice and kept winning. Purdue now is 7-2 in Q1 games (tied for best in the nation with #1 UConn) and 12-2 in Q1 / Q2 games (that is best in the nation). Only 3 games this season have been against Q4 teams. It’s hard to come up with new ways to say that Purdue has the best resume in the nation and it’s not particularly close. But there are still plenty of quality games to be played. Playing Wisconsin twice, Illinois on the road, and Michigan State (which I actually don’t think are that good) gives Purdue that much more resume firepower if they can win. Morale of the story for Purdue: just keep winning.
