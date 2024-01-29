Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Groundhog Day

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

Samford Bulldogs

NET: 85

KenPom: 89

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: L at Furman, W vs East Tennessee State

Morehead State Eagles

NET: 103

KenPom: 117

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W at Southern Indiana, W vs Western Illinois

Xavier Musketeers

NET: 53

KenPom: 42

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: L at #17 Creighton, L at #1 UConn

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

NET: 31

KenPom: 22

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs San Francisco, W at Pacific

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)

NET: 3

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Vanderbilt

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

NET: 16

KenPom: 13

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at DePaul, W vs Seton Hall

Texas Southern Tigers

NET: 293

KenPom: 275

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: L at Jackson State, W vs Alabama A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)

NET: 7

KenPom: 8

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs #8 Auburn, W vs LSU

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)

NET: 4

KenPom: 5

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L at Oregon State, W at Oregon

Jacksonville Dolphins

NET: 305

KenPom: 299

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: L at Eastern Kentucky, L at Bellarmine

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

NET: 206

KenPom: 179

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: W vs Jacksonville, W vs North Florida

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 59 47 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 57 45 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 81 53 W 2 5-Jan Illinois 14 10 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 60 52 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 126 115 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 97 93 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 57 45 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 101 86 W 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 99 95 W 2 31-Jan Northwestern 59 47 - 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 11 11 - 1 10-Feb Indiana 97 93 - 3 15-Feb Minnesota 92 84 - 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 68 60 - 1 22-Feb Rutgers 99 95 - 3 25-Feb At Michigan 101 86 - 2 2-Mar Michigan State 25 18 - 1 5-Mar At Illinois 14 10 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 11 11 - 1

Well, it was both really pretty and really ugly in wins this week against Michigan and at Rutgers, but Purdue took my advice and kept winning. Purdue now is 7-2 in Q1 games (tied for best in the nation with #1 UConn) and 12-2 in Q1 / Q2 games (that is best in the nation). Only 3 games this season have been against Q4 teams. It’s hard to come up with new ways to say that Purdue has the best resume in the nation and it’s not particularly close. But there are still plenty of quality games to be played. Playing Wisconsin twice, Illinois on the road, and Michigan State (which I actually don’t think are that good) gives Purdue that much more resume firepower if they can win. Morale of the story for Purdue: just keep winning.