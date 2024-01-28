2 Purdue at Rutgers - Open Thread and How to Watch

The #2 ranked Boilermakers are in New Jersey today to take on Rutgers. Thank goodness Purdue isn’t ranked #1. Really dodged a bullet there. For now, Purdue remains .5 game behind Wisconsin as no one seems to be able to take them down after a bad showing by Michigan State on Friday night. That means that to keep pace Purdue has to keep logging road wins. This one won’t be easy as Purdue has historically struggled against Rutgers both at home and the on the road. The two teams most recently met in the Big Ten Tournament where Purdue was able to get revenge on in season losses. However, this one is in Piscataway where it’s tough to come away with a victory.

However, as Drew discussed in the game preview, and was talked about on The Old Gold Show and Boiler Alert this week, Rutgers doesn’t have that one elite guard that can give Purdue trouble like they have in the past. They’ve got a lot of length, and that could be troublesome, but they’ve struggled mightily on offense this season. They continue to have a great defense, so it’ll be a true test for this Purdue offense.

Who: #2 Purdue 18-2 (7-2) vs. Rutgers 10-8 (2-5)

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena - Capacity 8,000

TV: Fox (Tim Brando, LaPhonso Ellis)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Ralph Taylor)

So join us in the open thread to see if the Boilermakers can notch another road win and keep pace with league leading Wisconsin.