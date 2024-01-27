Boiler Up Down South: Second Half of the Season, Seasoning.

After the skull-dragging administered to Michigan, your BUDS at Boiler Up Down South want to bask in the glory of all the things men’s basketball has improved upon since last year.

The guards are playing with more confidence. The shot selection is better. The Boilers can win games without forcing the ball down low to Edey if they run out of shot clock time. It’s almost like the decisiveness leads to fewer panic shots late in the shot clock!

March Madness is the most exciting but least efficient way to determine who’s the best team over the course of a season, and we love it anyway even if it has a negative impact on our respective psyches.

Guards are shooting out of their minds. The wingers are doing the same and Purdue’s roster includes three guys who could qualify as “sixth man of the year” material.

Tournament projections are discussed, Garrett wants to have a word with Joe Lunardi about predicting a Tennessee victory over Purdue in the national championship game, Drew has some feelings about how fun this team is as a kid from Indiana who’s been watching Purdue for a long time.

Things are going great.

Appreciate the good times.

Sunshine, lollipops, rainbows, et ceterea

