Martin Vintage Releases New Purdue Basketball Shirt

There’s a great line in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos is talking to the brothers Loki and Thor after he has decimated their ship full of Asgardians and other castoffs. It’s a line that I think about often and especially as it relates to Purdue basketball.

“I know what it’s like to lose. To feel so desperately that you’re right, yet to fail nonetheless... Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same.”

We’ve had heartbreak for too many years as Purdue fans. It’s been especially acute as of late. We’ve seen losses to double digits seeds, we’ve seen a heartbreaking first round loss to a 16 seed, and we of course all remember the devastation of the Elite 8 loss. The fluke loss that none of us will ever forget. But that’s all the past. That’s history.

So I, like Thanos, know what it’s like to lose. I’ve been there. I’ve seen it. I feel so desperately that Purdue is due, that Purdue will make the Final Four, that this is the year. I’ve felt it before and found myself on the losing end yet again. But yet, one day, our destiny will arrive. We can dread it, we can run from it, but ultimately, destiny arrives all the same. No matter how we feel about March, it will come for Purdue very soon. It’s time we embrace it. It’s time we stop feeling sad for ourselves and prepare for March.

