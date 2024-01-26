Purdue Football Roster Tracker: Defensive Ends Leaving

Welcome to part two of the roster reset. I’ll stop laying out the format after we finish the third part of the roster changes (incoming players and a comparison of lost vs. gained production in the defensive ends will arrive on Sunday).

I’m gonna give you a breakdown of who’s staying, who’s leaving, and who’s transferring in or coming from high school. We will go in that order and they’ll get more stat-heavy as I get to each week’s final breakdown of returning production when covering the incoming players.

The very knowledgeable Drew Schneider and I will cap each week with a Boiler Up Down South episode in which we spend thirty minutes discussing all three categories of players in a specific position group. This is intended to be an auxiliary guide to the number crunching we discuss in the podcast, and eventually, a tracker to quantify and qualify the players most likely to transfer in/out of Purdue based on position, previous school or next school, hometown, all that jazz.

Now, for the defensive ends leaving via exhausted eligibility or transfer:

Graduates

Malik Langham

The two-time transfer went from Florida to Vanderbilt to Purdue and finished his Boilermakers career with 20 total tackles in 2023, twelve solo and eight assisted, including one sack.

Langham was quite productive in his final season and appeared in all twelve games. I hope you remember that fumble recovery against Illinois as well.

Isaiah Nichols

Nichols also had a very productive final season in West Lafayette. Like Langham, played in all twelve games, 20 total tackles (except fourteen solo, six assisted) with one sack and two more tackles for loss.

With the graduation of two SEC transfers, that totals the missing tackles to 40, the missing solo sacks to two, and the fumble recoveries to one.

Transfers

Sulaiman Kpaka

Kpaka will be moving on to Mississippi state. The outgoing former Boiler recorded ten tackles in 2023, an even split between five solo and five assisted. Two of those were solo sacks, a ratio that is not ideal to lose for a younger player with two years of remaining eligibility, but he was always going to be a depth piece in this defense.

That brings us to 50 lost tackles, four lost sacks.

J.P. Deeter

Deeter had a short career at Purdue before, like Kpaka, transferring back to a school in a state with conference ties to his own state. Arizona State is in the Big 12 now, this is all getting so weird, let’s move on.

Deeter recorded no stats at Purdue, so we stay at the previously mentioned list of missing plays.

Prince James Boyd Jr.

Boyd had a strange career at Purdue. He was a JuCo transfer that looked like a recruiting hit after his first season but didn’t do much after that. He didn’t record any stats last year and is heading to FAU for his final season.

Outgoing Player Summary

Outgoing Defensive Ends Players Out Home Town State High School Class High School Composite Seasons at Purdue JUCO? Transfer In? Previous School(s) Conference In Transfer Rating Transfer Out? Transfer Rating New Team Conference Out Players Out Home Town State High School Class High School Composite Seasons at Purdue JUCO? Transfer In? Previous School(s) Conference In Transfer Rating Transfer Out? Transfer Rating New Team Conference Out Malik Langham Huntsville, AL Alabama 2018 4* (92) 1 N Y Florida/Vandy SEC N/A N N/A Isaiah Nichols Springdale, AR Arkansas 2018 3* (85) 1 N Y Arkansas SEC 3* (87) N N/A Sulaiman Kpaka Grand Prairie, TX Texas 2019 3* (84) 5 N N N/A N/A N/A Y 3* (84) Mississippi State SEC J.P. Deeter Manvel, TX Texas 2022 // 2 N N N/A N/A N/A Y 3* (83) Arizona State Big 12 Prince James Boyd New Haven, CT Connecticut 2018 N/A 3 Y N N/A N/A N/A Y N/A F.A.U.

Outgoing Production

Outgoing Defensive End Production Players Out Career Games 2013 Games Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Players Out Career Games 2013 Games Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Malik Langham 37 12 20 1 1 Isaiah Nichols 38 12 20 3 1 Sulaiman Kpaka 25 12 10 2.5 2 J.P. Deeter 0 0 0 0 0 Prince James Boyd 19 0 0 0 0

Next Up

I’m going to wrap up the defensive end position by taking a look at who Purdue has brought in both through the portal and through recruiting for the 2024 squad. I’ll also have a Boiler Up Down South Podcast featuring Drew to further discuss the defensive end position at Purdue.

Look for it on Sunday.