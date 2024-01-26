The Old Gold Show - #2 Purdue at...Rutgers? Oh No

Casey and I are back to talk about the Purdue beat down of Michigan and how it wasn’t much of a game. But, probably the more important part of this episode is where Casey and I discuss who will win the other big matchup that’s happening this weekend. That’s right, Casey and I make predictions on who we think is going to win the Royal Rumble. Will it be Gunther? Cody Rhodes? Drew McIntyre? Surely not CM Punk right?

But in all seriousness, we spend a fair bit of time here talking about Rutgers including where the struggle on offense (everywhere) and where they excel (defense). They are an interesting team this year. I do my best to compare their offense to a team in Purdue’s past. Heading to New Jersey has not been a good thing for Purdue in recent years, but without the one player that can really crush Purdue does Rutgers have what it takes this year? Give us a watch or a listen and make sure to subscribe so you can keep getting us in your feeds each and every week.