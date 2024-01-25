Women’s Basketball: Purdue Falls To Michigan State 97-70

The Purdue women’s basketball team traveled to the Breslin Center Wednesday night and were handed their fourth straight loss 97-70.

Both teams struggled offensively to start off before Michigan State went on a run in the first quarter hitting 9 of their 17 shots and going 4/4 from the charity stripe. Abbey Ellis hit back to back threes to close out the quarter to bring Purdue within 5. The Boilers could not handle the full court pressure from the Spartans, turning the ball over 8 times in the second quarter and going 3-10 from the floor. Michigan State held onto a double figure lead to end the first half up 43-31.

Purdue opened the third court in a trap defense trying to slow the Spartans down offensively but Tory Ozment heated up dropping 15 points in ten minutes. Jeanae Terry tried to bring the Boilers back going 6-6 in the second half but Michigan State was up 24 by the end of the third quarter and would hold the lead for the remainder of the game. Michigan state dominated the paint scoring 54 of the 90 points inside and converting 28 points off Purdues 19 turnovers.

Three players scored in double figures for the Boilers. Ellis led with 16 while Jaenae Terry nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Sophie Swanson chipped in 12. Terry is now 7th in program history for assists in women’s basketball.

Michigan State is better this year than in previous years but getting blown out again is frustrating to say the least. Purdue is in desperate need of a win at this point and perhaps has a little soul searching to do. They have a big challenge on Sunday when #12 Ohio State comes to Mackey. Tip is set for 1:00.