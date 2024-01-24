Purdue Football: Rashad Jones Commits

Rashad Jones, a 6’4”, 240 pound, composite 3* (86) edge rusher out of Belleville, Michigan (Belleville High School) verbally committed to Ryan Walters and Joe Dineen yesterday. He is considered the 45th best edge rusher in the 2025 class and the 12th overall player in Michigan.

#AGTG I am extremely proud and excited to say that I’m committing to the University of Purdue!⭐️ @Coach_JoeDineen @CoachRayRapley # pic.twitter.com/vj3OkTkTqa — Rashad Jones (@_44RashadJones_) January 23, 2024

Jones committed to Purdue over offers from Louisville, Michigan State, Mizzou, and Pitt.

Highlights

The kid’s got long arms and the footwork to be a solid edge rusher. As seen, he can use his feet and turn his hips to gain separation and avoid being plugged on the outside.

Weight-wise, he’s a little bit of a tweener when it comes to DE vs. OLB in the long run, but with a coaching staff led by the defensive-minded Ryan Walters, I trust the decision on whether to have him bulk up or stay at his current playing weight and act more as a speed guy on the edge.

He seems to be adjusting to his added weight well, and he’s never gonna be one of those 270+ lb. edge rushers, so we’ll see how the three-star prospect fills out before we can surmise whether he’s a long-term outside linebacker or defensive end in the Boilers’ base 3-4 front.

My proverbial money is on OLB.

He’s really good at getting low to shrug contact even against slightly shorter offensive linemen. I’ve also noticed his patience in diagnosing RPO’s and his acceleration once he decides to disengage from the middle of the field and pursue the ball carrier. The decisiveness is almost a bigger factor than his acceleration, but I like both.

Also, for my fellow football nerds who enjoy a two-way player, Jones the tight end lays some of the gnarliest blocks in both run and pass plays I’ve seen in a hot minute. It shows his physicality as a guy who’s projected to play exclusively on defense.

Jones is the fifth commitment in Purdue’s 2024 recruiting class.