Boilers Continue Dominant Streak with 99-67 victory over Wolverines

The Purdue Boilermakers continued their dominant stretch of games with a 99-67 victory over a struggling Michigan Wolverines team that was without All B1G guard Dug McDaniel. This game was never really in doubt from the outset as the Boilers overwhelmed an overmatched and outclassed Wolverines squad.

The Boilers took control early on with a 30-13 run over the games first 14 minutes and ended the half with a 49-25. The biggest key in that half was the clean basketball that Purdue played as it featured the first half of the entire season where Purdue did not commit a turnover. It is also the fourth straight game that Purdue has scored at least 47 points in the first half as the Boilers have gone for 47, 51, 49, and 49.

It was really apparent that Michigan was going to struggle with controlling the game without Dug McDaniel as they don’t have another primary ball handler. Jones was a nuisance to whoever the Wolverines used to bring the ball up as he finished with 3 steals. That wouldn’t be the only impact Jones would have as the transfer ended the game with 24 points, 1 assist, and those 3 steals. Jones got whatever he wanted against a set of guards that couldn’t keep the speedy guard in front of them.

Lance Jones is now averaging 19.3 PPG in his last three games. https://t.co/mKPADrx4hx — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 24, 2024

After a slow start, Edey turned it on in the second half as the big man ended the game with another double-double, his 71st of his career, with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block. Edey continues a dominant streak on his way to another consensus National Player of the Year and the weight he carries inside helped the Boilers again. The players around him were 14-21 from behind the arc for 66.7% and when that happens, there isn’t much an opponent is going to be able to do against this years version of the Boilermakers.

A number of players got the chance to play extended minutes which should help the Boilers down the road. The biggest help was Myles Colvin getting 7 minutes and looking unafraid to come in firing as he went 3-3 from behind the arc. Coming in after sitting for what amounts to 3/4’s of a game and being able to hit big shots from the outside is incredibly difficult and is going to pay dividends for the Boilers this season.

As the minutes dwindled down, the most surprising play of the night came with just 50 seconds left in the game as Brian Waddell caught a pass, drove into the lane, and took off for a huge one handed slam that brought his teammates and Mackey to their feet. That type of play was what many had heard about in his freshman year behind closed doors until he had a major knee injury.

The biggest key in this game was Purdue did not allow Michigan to remain in the game by turning the ball over as the Boilers went without a first half turnover for the first time since 2018 against Michigan State. Purdue also only allowed 7 points off turnovers all game and gave up only 2 fast break points while the controlled the tempo, pace, and action on both ends of the floor.

Up Next:

Purdue will head to Rutgers to take on a Scarlett Knights team that is struggling this season following the departures of some talented players but still have talented players. Cliff Omoruyi, Aundre Hyatt, and Derek Simpson can provide enough scoring along with the juice that the RAC can provide for an upset. Purdue has been upset in two consecutive seasons when traveling to Rutgers.