2 Purdue vs. Michigan - How to Watch and Open Thread

Things in Ann Arbor have not been great this season. Sure, on the football side of the ledger they won the National Title. Sure, they’ve got some great pizza. Sure, in the state of Michigan they’ve got the Detroit Lions heading to the NFC Championship game. But things aren’t so rosy with the Michigan Wolverines basketball program.

Michigan sits at 7-11 on the season (sadly, no Slurpees) and 2-5 in conference play. They’ve had all sorts of issues including a coach who doesn’t coach all of his team’s games, alleged fights with the strength coaches and players, and a road game only suspension for their leading scorer and facilitator. What is in the water in Ann Arbor? Who can say. Regardless, things aren’t working out for the member of the Fab Five. It’s going to be a tough offseason conversation between Coach Howard and the Michigan AD.

This is also the Hammer Down Cancer game with details for the jersey auction can be found here.

Who: #2 Purdue 17-2 (6-2) vs. Michigan 7-11 (2-5)

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena (14,876)

Stream: Peacock (Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

