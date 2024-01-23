Purdue Firm in Commitment to Dave Shondell; Extends Head Coach with Four Year Contract

The Purdue Athletic Department announced that Dave Shondell had signed a four year extension as the ‘Art and Connie Euler Women’s Volleyball Head Coach’ for the women’s volleyball program. Shondell will enter his 23rd year at the helm of the Boilermakers and have enjoyed an unprecedented amount of success under his watch. He holds an overall record of 458-226 (.670) and has two B1G Coach of the Year Awards (2011, 2021) along with the 2021 Northeast Region Coach of the Year and 2011 Mideast Region Coach of the Year.

Shondell has taken the Boilers to the NCAA Tournament an astounding 18 times under his guidance and has never dropped a first round match in the tourney in that time (18-0). He has also had 20 All Americans, notably two in 2023 with Sophomore Eva Hudson garnering 2nd Team All American and freshman Chloe Chicoine on the 3rd team. Purdue has also been ranked in the AVCA poll a program record 107 consecutive weeks, a streak that will continue into the 2024 season that features the return of outsides Hudson and Chicoine, middles Raven Colvin and Lourdes Myers, and setter Taylor Anderson.