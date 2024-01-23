Purdue Football Roster Tracker: Defensive Ends Staying

Drew and I have unveiled this big roster-documenting project, and welcome to the very first companion guide as we break down who’s staying, who’s going, and who’s coming into the Purdue football program.

Each week we’ll have three separate staying/going/incoming posts, culminating in a weekly Boiler Up Down South episode where we chat about the position group as a whole. Rinse and repeat until spring practice.

The posts on who’s staying are going to be a lot less stat-heavy than when we get into the production lost from transfers/graduates and the incoming production from transfers and high school prospects.

Without any further preamble, let’s start with the returning defensive ends.

Returning Defensive Ends, 2024 Player Home Town State High School Class High School Composite Seasons at Purdue JUCO? JUCO Rating Transfer In? Previous School(s) Conference In Transfer Rating Eligibility Remaining Player Home Town State High School Class High School Composite Seasons at Purdue JUCO? JUCO Rating Transfer In? Previous School(s) Conference In Transfer Rating Eligibility Remaining Jeffrey M'ba France/Gabon International 2020 N/A 1 Y 91 Y Auburn SEC 88 0 Joe Strickland Indianapolis, IN Indiana 2022 4* (91) 2 N N/A N N/A N/A N/A 3 Joe Anderson Murfreesboro, TN Tennessee 2019 4* (94) 4 N N/A Y South Carolina SEC N/A 0 Drake Carlson Nashville, TN Tennessee 2023 3* (87.5) 1 N N/A N N/A N/A N/A 4

Jeffrey M’Ba #0

The Auburn transfer has had one of the more interesting careers on the roster in terms of how he arrived at Purdue.

Summary: M’Ba is a native of Gabon, a nation of approximately 3,000,000 people on the southern side of west Africa’s Gulf of Guinea. He discovered American football after moving to Paris, France with family by virtue of being told how massive he is. The 6’6” 315-pound defensive end has quickly learned a sport most have his peers began playing with at least a five-year head start.

He played for a club team in Paris. That landed him a shot at Independence Community College, a JUCO powerhouse. He graduates and has offers all around the country. One year at Auburn, underutilized, wants to go somewhere he’ll play more often and immediately.

That place was Purdue, and in his first season for the Boilers, M’Ba totaled 16 tackles (eight solo, eight assisted) including a sack. Of the Boiler defensive ends who are returning in 2024, M’Ba is the favorite to absorb most of the departing production.

Joe Anderson #95

Anderson was a highly rated prospect out of high school who spent his freshman and redshirt freshman years at the University of South Carolina before transferring to Purdue. He only appeared in six games his first two seasons, but appeared in all 12 games for the Boilers in 2023, tallying 16 tackles (nine solo, seven assisted) including two tackles for loss.

The 6’4” 280-pound Anderson will prove vital in his final season as a Boilermaker, and like M’Ba will be absorbing a lot of departing production.

Joe Strickland #9

Strickland is one of the team’s fresher faces, having committed to Purdue out of high school in 2022. He has appeared in just one game so far for the Boilermakers. He did not play in 2023.

The 6’4” 285-pound Strickland still has plenty of time to grow (on the field, he’s huge).

Drake Carlson #98

Carlson is entering his redshirt freshman season out of Nashville, Tennessee and has not recorded any stats thus far in his young career.

The winner of a discus state championship as a senior, his parents were both track and field athletes at the University of Tennessee.

Facially he looks like a miniature JJ Watt, maybe he can play like one. The word “miniature” while accurate in comparison to JJ Watt is fun to think about...Carlson is 6’3” and 290 pounds.