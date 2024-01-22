Trey Kaufman-Renn Full Go in Practice According to Assistant Coach Paul Lusk

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one holding my breath on Saturday as we saw Trey Kaufman-Renn go down in the game against Iowa. It looked like there was a pretty bad ankle injury and he had to be helped off the court. No update was forthcoming after the game as head coach Matt Painter had not been given word about the extent, or lack thereof, of his injury. Well, with media availability today, we got good news. It was reported out by everyone on Twitter so credit to all the fine folks out there covering Purdue but I’m going to share a Tweet from WLFI anchor Kelly Hallinan who does a great job. She actually shared the video of assistant coach Paul Lusk giving the update and why not provide the word straight from the horse’s mouth?

Trey Kaufman-Renn is good to go after an ankle injury during the Iowa game.



Assistant Coach Paul Lusk said they’re fortunate. pic.twitter.com/kYLzXRd2l8 — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) January 22, 2024

Lusk said “he’s great, absolutely very fortunate, it was an awkward landing but he’ll be ready to go.” Succinct. I love it. This is what we need with all injury news. Less of the Jeff Brohm style and more of the Paul Lusk style going forward.

This is obviously great news for Purdue who did not want to be down a starter in the heat of a Big Ten title race. TKR has really grown into his role this year and is becoming the player that I think Painter always believed he could be. Barring some extreme caution it seems that TKR will be in the starting lineup tomorrow night against Michigan. The Boilermakers and Wolverines tip-off at 9:00 PM on Peacock.