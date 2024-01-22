Zach Edey Wins Yet Another Big Ten Player of the Week

Zach Edey has been absolutely tearing it up on the basketball court this past week. Well, today the conference honored him with the Player of the Week Award in what should come as nor surprise to anyone.

✅: Zach Edey wins his 9th career Big Ten Player of the Week accolade. pic.twitter.com/bG8uiCr3CQ — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 22, 2024

As the tweet notes, this is Edey’s 9th time winning the award. He now has more Big Ten Player of the Week awards than any other Purdue men’s basketball player in history. Edey earned this one with a two game average of 31.5 points and 16 rebounds in road games against IU and Iowa. It’s never easy to go on the road in the Big Ten and win, but Edey helped his team do just that and did so in dominating fashion. He’s just a wonder to watch and I truly hope we all appreciate what we’ve got here.

The release from Purdue also said that with his 9th award Edey is now just one win behind Evan Turner for having the most Big Ten Player of the Week honors of anyone in conference history. With a number of weeks left in the season it’s reasonable to think that Edey could find himself tying or even breaking the record currently held by Evan Turner. You can next watch Zach Edey and the Boilermakers tomorrow as the Michigan Wolverines come to town to take on our Boilermakers. That game will tip-off at 9:00 PM.