Purdue Stays At #2 In Latest AP Poll

It’s Monday which means the new AP poll is out. Purdue retained its position at #2 while UConn stayed at #1 for the week.

Purdue swept the week dominating both Indiana and Iowa on the road. UConn also won both of their games so it’s not surprising to see both teams stay in their previous ranking. North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee all moved up a spot to round out the top five spots.

This is now the 12th week this season that Purdue has been in the top 4 and they have not been out of the top 5 since week 3 of last season. Illinois moved up 4 spots to #10 and Wisconsin fell to #13 after their loss to Penn State.

Next up, Purdue faces Michigan at home on Tuesday and then heads to Piscataway on Sunday to face Rutgers. Jersey Mikes Arena is the only place that seniors Zach Edey and Ethan Morton have not won at; without a #1 by their name this year maybe they exorcise some demons and avoid another court storm.