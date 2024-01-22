Purdue Football: 2024 Schedule Is Set

It’s only February but Purdue football released its schedule for the 2024 season and woof, it’s a gauntlet.

SCHEDULE SET



Can't wait to see you at Ross-Ade Saturday, August 31 for the season opener! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/yQKtRPm0H6 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 22, 2024

One notable change, Purdue has moved the Indiana State game up a week to avoid the bye on the first weekend and will have a bye on week 2 and week 9. The Boilers open the season on August 31st against the Sycamores. Purdue then faces off against Notre Dame at home and Oregon State on the road for their non-conference slate.

The Boilers will need to grab as many home wins as they can since they will be facing Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio State all on the road along with Indiana and Michigan State. Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon and Penn State will be coming to Ross-Ade. After a 4-8 record last year at his first year at Purdue, Coach Walters has his work cut out for him in his second year.