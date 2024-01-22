Purdue Non-Con Tracker: The Meat of the Schedule

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
Samford Bulldogs
NET: 80
KenPom: 87
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W vs Mercer
Morehead State Eagles
NET: 110
KenPom: 126
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W vs UT Martin, W at Southern Indiana
Xavier Musketeers
NET: 43
KenPom: 35
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs Georgetown
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 30
KenPom: 20
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Pepperdine, W at San Diego
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
NET: 4
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs Alabama
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 17
KenPom: 17
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at St John’s
Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 294
KenPom: 275
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W at Alcorn State
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)
NET: 8
KenPom: 8
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L at #6 Tennessee
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)
NET: 3
KenPom: 3
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs USC, W vs UCLA
Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 296
KenPom: 292
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W vs Queens, L vs Kennesaw State
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
NET: 219
KenPom: 190
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: W vs Bellarmine
Conference Tracker:
Conference Tracker
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|78
|59
|L
|2
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|49
|45
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|99
|68
|W
|2
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|11
|9
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|56
|49
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|121
|109
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|101
|96
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|49
|45
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|94
|79
|-
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|95
|94
|-
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|78
|59
|-
|3
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|13
|11
|-
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|101
|96
|-
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|98
|93
|-
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|46
|44
|-
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|95
|94
|-
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|94
|79
|-
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|21
|19
|-
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|11
|9
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|13
|11
|-
|1
This week, a few shakeups have occurred. Northwestern has dropped in Q2 territory (they could easily jump back into Q1 by moving up 3 spots), Gonzaga has firmly planted itself back in the top-50 which keeps the neutral-site Q1 win intact, and Samford has fallen into a Q3 win (also could move up to a Q2 if Samford jumps 5 spots). Purdue has 12 more conference games this season. 5 are Q3 home games (for now), 2 are Q2 road games at Rutgers and Michigan, and 5 are Q1 games in which 2 are at home against Wisconsin and Michigan State. If Purdue can remain undefeated in Mackey and win its games in Piscataway and Ann Arbor, the Boilermakers will be at worst 15-5 in conference, which I believe is enough to win the 26th Big Ten Title and ensures Purdue a 1-seed in the tournament. Obviously, this is oversimplifying things but the bottom line for Purdue is: Keep Winning.
