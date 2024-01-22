Purdue Non-Con Tracker: The Meat of the Schedule

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

Samford Bulldogs

NET: 80

KenPom: 87

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W vs Mercer

Morehead State Eagles

NET: 110

KenPom: 126

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W vs UT Martin, W at Southern Indiana

Xavier Musketeers

NET: 43

KenPom: 35

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs Georgetown

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

NET: 30

KenPom: 20

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Pepperdine, W at San Diego

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)

NET: 4

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs Alabama

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

NET: 17

KenPom: 17

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at St John’s

Texas Southern Tigers

NET: 294

KenPom: 275

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W at Alcorn State

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)

NET: 8

KenPom: 8

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L at #6 Tennessee

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)

NET: 3

KenPom: 3

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs USC, W vs UCLA

Jacksonville Dolphins

NET: 296

KenPom: 292

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W vs Queens, L vs Kennesaw State

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

NET: 219

KenPom: 190

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: W vs Bellarmine

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 78 59 L 2 4-Dec Iowa 49 45 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 99 68 W 2 5-Jan Illinois 11 9 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 56 49 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 121 109 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 101 96 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 49 45 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 94 79 - 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 95 94 - 2 31-Jan Northwestern 78 59 - 3 4-Feb At Wisconsin 13 11 - 1 10-Feb Indiana 101 96 - 3 15-Feb Minnesota 98 93 - 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 46 44 - 1 22-Feb Rutgers 95 94 - 3 25-Feb At Michigan 94 79 - 2 2-Mar Michigan State 21 19 - 1 5-Mar At Illinois 11 9 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 13 11 - 1

This week, a few shakeups have occurred. Northwestern has dropped in Q2 territory (they could easily jump back into Q1 by moving up 3 spots), Gonzaga has firmly planted itself back in the top-50 which keeps the neutral-site Q1 win intact, and Samford has fallen into a Q3 win (also could move up to a Q2 if Samford jumps 5 spots). Purdue has 12 more conference games this season. 5 are Q3 home games (for now), 2 are Q2 road games at Rutgers and Michigan, and 5 are Q1 games in which 2 are at home against Wisconsin and Michigan State. If Purdue can remain undefeated in Mackey and win its games in Piscataway and Ann Arbor, the Boilermakers will be at worst 15-5 in conference, which I believe is enough to win the 26th Big Ten Title and ensures Purdue a 1-seed in the tournament. Obviously, this is oversimplifying things but the bottom line for Purdue is: Keep Winning.