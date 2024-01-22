Boilers in the NFL: Divisional Round

4 more NFL Playoff games have been played and we saw a few former Boilermakers in action. The biggest play was no doubt Derrick Barnes’ first career interception that sealed a Lions win and trip to the NFC Championship next weekend. See all the stats below:

NFL Divisional Round

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

Vs Buccaneers

4 tot, 3 solo, 1 pd, 1 int

Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At Lions

No Stats

Jalen Graham San Francisco 49ers

Vs Packers

No Stats

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

At Bills

4 tot, 2 solo, 1 tfl, 1 pd

With the Lions and 49ers both winning, the Super Bowl is guaranteed to have a former Boilermaker in it as Derrick Barnes or Jalen Graham will represent the NFC. It’s always great to see Boilermakers in the Super Bowl. Check back next week to see which Boilermaker or Boilermakers that will be!