Boilers in the NFL: Divisional Round

4 more NFL Playoff games have been played and we saw a few former Boilermakers in action. The biggest play was no doubt Derrick Barnes’ first career interception that sealed a Lions win and trip to the NFC Championship next weekend. See all the stats below:
NFL Divisional Round
Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Buccaneers
4 tot, 3 solo, 1 pd, 1 int
Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers
At Lions
No Stats
Jalen Graham San Francisco 49ers
Vs Packers
No Stats
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
At Bills
4 tot, 2 solo, 1 tfl, 1 pd
With the Lions and 49ers both winning, the Super Bowl is guaranteed to have a former Boilermaker in it as Derrick Barnes or Jalen Graham will represent the NFC. It’s always great to see Boilermakers in the Super Bowl. Check back next week to see which Boilermaker or Boilermakers that will be!
