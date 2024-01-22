Boiler Alert Podcast - Victory at Iowa & Court Storms

Purdue went on the road and grabbed their third road conference victory over the weekend in a wet and wild Carver-Hawkeye Arena. In a game that had to be stopped numerous times due to water apparently falling from the ceiling Purdue’s Zach Edey found a way to get another 30 point game. That’s his third in a row. Over the last three games Edey is averaging 31 and 17 rebounds. It’s a streak that’s basically unprecedented.

Edey of course wasn’t alone and Ryan and I talk about the rest of his supporting cast including a possible injury to TKR, Braden Smith struggling from the field, and we ask the question is Braden Smith playing too many minutes?

Plus, we look ahead to Purdue’s next game, this one at home, against Michigan who will be without their leading scorer and leading assist man because of...reasons. Seriously, what’s going on in Michigan?

Last, we look at court storms and how to keep everyone safe. Join us at the links below, rate, review, and subscribe to keep getting all your favorite episodes in your ears in each and every week.