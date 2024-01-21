Women’s Basketball: Purdue Couldn’t Pull Off The Upset And Falls To #14 Indiana 74-68

In a game that saw 7 ties and 12 lead changes, the Purdue women’s basketball team fell to #14 IU 74-68. I’ve been critical of this team at times but today they showed the fight and ability to stay with a ranked Hoosier squad. They out-rebounded the Hoosiers 32-26 and dominated the offensive boards allowing for second chance points.

Both teams started out hot combining for 8 made threes in the first ten minutes. IU took the lead first before Maddie Layden and Caitlyn Harper went off combining for 15 points in the final five minutes of the first quarter and gave Purdue a 29-22 lead. The Hoosiers rattled off 6 unanswered points to start the second to pull the game within 3. IU hit a pair of 3’s to maintain control and gain a 2 point advantage heading into the half as both teams cooled off offensively.

IU hit a shot early in the third quarter before Purdue went on a 7-0 run to take the lead again. The two teams continued to battle each going on a 10-0 run of their own. Rashunda Jones grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast with a lay-up to bring Purdue within 2 with 1:42 to play in the third. Maddie Layden hit a mid-range jumper and Jones nailed a 3 from the logo as Boilers took a 3 point lead heading into the fourth.

IU who shot over 65% from beyond the arc on the night didn’t let up and hit 3 after 3 in the fourth. Purdue still was hammering it into the post but couldn’t catch up to the Hoosiers who narrowly escaped the upset in Mackey.

The Boilers had five players score in double figures led by Caitlyn Harper who had 18 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman Mary Ashley Stevenson had Rashunda Jones each had 13 while Ellis and Harper chipped in 10 a piece.

This would have been a big one for Purdue to grab but close only counts in horse shoes and hand grenades unfortunately. IU handed Purdue their fourth straight loss as they head to Michigan State next.