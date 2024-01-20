2 Purdue at Iowa - Open Thread and How to Watch

Purdue vs. Iowa. Round 2! Ready? Fight! Purdue travels to the great state of Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes for the second time this season. Purdue was victorious in the first meeting between these two in Mackey Arena and it wasn’t particularly close. Zach Edey dominated that game going 9-10 from the floor. No one was able to slow down Edey and unless Iowa has somehow added a new player in the last few weeks I’m not sure there is anyone on that roster who can slow him down, let alone stop him.

This one of course is on the road which makes a huge difference in the Big Ten this season. As of this writing, IU and Wisconsin are still playing, there have been just 12 road victories in conference play this year. Purdue has two of them, at Maryland and at IU. It makes sense that this one will be closer than round one but my hope is that Purdue can take one more on the road. Perhaps Fran will get another technical foul? It sure helped in the first matchup between these two.

Who: #2 Purdue 16-2 (5-2) at Iowa 11-6 (3-3)

When: 2 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Capacity - 15,500

TV: FS1 (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Purdue needs to keep winning to keep up with Wisconsin in this Big Ten race. Purdue I think is still the favorite but those two early losses in conference are weighing heavy right now. Purdue has to take care of business and win the games they should and this is one of them. Join us below as we follow the game live.