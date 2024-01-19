Purdue Basketball: Iowa Preview

University of Iowa Hawkeyes

Overall Record: 11-6

Big 10 Record: 3-3

KenPom Ranking: 42

Basic Information

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Type of School: Public Research University

Mascot: Herky the Hawk

Head Coach - Fran McCaffery

Seasons at Iowa: 14

Other Head Coaching Jobs:

Lehigh: 49-39

UNC Greensboro: 90-87

Siena: 112-51

Career Record: 517-355

Conference Championships: 4

Siena: 3

UNCG: 1

Conference Tournament Championships: 6

Lehigh: 1

UNCG: 1

Siena: 3

Iowa: 1

NCAA Appearances: 12 (6-12)

Final Four Appearances: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 118.9 (17)

Avg. Poss. Length: 15 (12)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 103.5 (111)

Avg. Poss. Length: 16.9 (84)

Adjusted Tempo

74.6 (9)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 53.6 (57)

Turnover %: 13.4 (9)

Off. Reb. %: 29.3 (177)

FTA/FGA: 31.6 (208)

Defense

Effective FG%: 50.4 (178)

Turnover %: 18.0 (144)

Off. Reb. %: 28.8 (156)

FTA/FGA: 29 (96)

Personnel

Iowa Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Point Guard 11 Tony Perkins Sr. 6'4" 205 28.3 13.9 4.1 4.2 1.7 0.5 Shooting Guard 4 Josh Dix So. 6'5" 200 17.9 6.6 2.3 1.8 0.6 0.2 Small Forward 20 Payton Sandfort Jr. 6'7" 215 27 14.2 6.9 2.9 0.6 0.1 Power Forward 23 Ben Krikke Sr. 6'9" 245 Valparaiso 28.6 16.9 5.4 1.8 0.6 0.1 Center 32 Owen Freeman Fr. 6'10" 230 19.4 11.1 6.1 0.7 1.1 1.8

Iowa Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Point Guard 2 Brock Harding Fr. 6'0" 162 13.4 3.9 0.7 3.2 1.1 1 Shooting Guard 5 Dasonte Bowen So. 6'2" 183 16.9 6.1 1.7 2.6 0.6 0.1 Small Forward 24 Pryce Sandfort Fr. 6'6" 205 10.5 3 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.1 Power Forward 13 Ladji Dembele Fr. 6'8" 250 11.5 2.1 2.1 0.4 0.6 0.3

Previous Game

Purdue - 87

Iowa - 68

Preview

Game Wrap Link

Iowa Starters Position Player Min FG 3PT FT OREB DREB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Position Player Min FG 3PT FT OREB DREB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Point Guard Tony Perkins 30 5-14 0-1 2-4 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 12 Shooting Guard Josh Dix 13 1-3 0-2 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 2 Small Forward Payton Sandfort 30 3-10 3-7 0-0 2 2 4 0 0 1 1 9 Power Forward Ben Krikke 31 7-13 0-1 2-4 3 4 1 1 0 3 4 16 Center Owen Freeman 20 2-5 0-0 2-2 3 1 2 2 1 0 2 6

Previous Game - Iowa Bench Position Player Min FG 3PT FT OREB DREB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Position Player Min FG 3PT FT OREB DREB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Point Guard Brock Harding 14 3-7 1-1 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 7 Shooting Guard Dasonte Bowen 13 1-3 1-1 0-0 1 0 4 0 0 1 1 3 Small Forward Pryce Sandfort 6 2-3 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Power Forward Ladji Dembele 10 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0

Iowa on Offense

Senior big man Ben Krikke led the way for Iowa in the first matchup with 16 points on 7-12 shooting. It’s interesting that a center leads the way for Iowa because they play at one of the fastest tempos in the nation. They get up and down the floor, but they don’t neglect their bigs.

Speaking of which, Owen Freeman has ascended into the starting lineup since we last saw Fran’s crew. Like Krikke, Freeman runs the floor well at 6’10”, 230 and Iowa will throw him the ball early if has deep position.

The Hawkeyes like to do everything early in their offense. They push the ball in transition and don’t hesitate to take the first decent shot available. Purdue needs to be locked in early in transition and not give Iowa easy points.

Quick points are always the concern against Hawkeyes. They’re a team that get hot and stay hot if you let them see the ball go through the hoop early. Purdue held them to 14 points in the first 10 minutes of play in Mackey, and their offense never found any traction.

Guys like point guard Tony Perkins and wing Payton Sandfort need to push the ball at every opportunity. Purdue is much easier to score against if a team can beat Zach Edey down the floor. I expect Iowa to test the big man’s conditioning in this game.

The strange thing about Iowa is they don’t shoot the 3 particularly well or often. Only 24.9% of their points come on 3-point attempts. That’s good for 308th in that nation. This vintage of Iowa basketball wants to get the ball down the court in a hurry and get it as close to the basket as possible.

When they do shoot the 3, it’s usually Payton Sandfort doing the shooting. He’s 46-118 (39%) from deep this season. Patrick McCaffery is second on the team in attempts with 47, but it looks like he’s out of this one with an injury. At 6’7”, he could pose a tricky matchup for Fletcher Loyer on the perimeter. When Iowa gets out and runs, Purdue needs to find Sandfort in transition because he is looking to spot up from deep and pull the trigger in a broken court. The same goes for Iowa offensive rebounds.

Iowa on Defense

Fran tried to stop Zach in the half-court by consistently bringing a double from the weak side baseline whenever Zach was on the low block. Edey put up 25 points on 9-10 shooting and only turned it over once. I’m not sure there is a better way for them to go about guarding the best college player on the planet. Krikke and Freeman will foul out trying to battle Zach one-on-one. They need help, but Iowa’s help didn’t...help...last time. If anything, it made things worse.

Painter countered Fran’s attempt to swarm Edey by plunking Mason Gillis on the baseline in the corner to put the double team in a bind. Gillis is a great floor spacer at the 4. His shooting dissuades opponents from sending the big-to-big double that occasionally bothers Zach. Leaving Gillis alone for a corner 3 is how Purdue cranks up one of their 9-11 point 2 minute outbursts.

I have no idea if Iowa will try a full court trap this time around because Purdue gutted it in Mackey. Not only did they break pressure, but they broke pressure to score. Zach earned several point blank looks by hustling down the court and getting deep, early position. Pressing a team with both Smith and Jones in the back court isn’t advisable.

I honestly don’t think Iowa has much of a chance to slow Purdue down with their defense.

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue: 88

Iowa 81

Confidence: 26%

Drew

Purdue: 94

Iowa: 77

Iowa is a decent team. They don’t play a style that will bother Purdue. The Boilermakers want to play in an up-tempo game where they get up a bunch of shots and Zach fouls out the front line.

That happens again in this one. We’re on Francon watch tomorrow, because this one has the potential to be ugly.