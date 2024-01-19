Purdue Basketball: Iowa Preview

University of Iowa Hawkeyes
Overall Record: 11-6
Big 10 Record: 3-3
KenPom Ranking: 42
Basic Information
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
Type of School: Public Research University
Mascot: Herky the Hawk
Head Coach - Fran McCaffery
Seasons at Iowa: 14
Other Head Coaching Jobs:
Lehigh: 49-39
UNC Greensboro: 90-87
Siena: 112-51
Career Record: 517-355
Conference Championships: 4
Siena: 3
UNCG: 1
Conference Tournament Championships: 6
Lehigh: 1
UNCG: 1
Siena: 3
Iowa: 1
NCAA Appearances: 12 (6-12)
Final Four Appearances: 0
Kenpom Style of Play
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Adj. Efficiency: 118.9 (17)
Avg. Poss. Length: 15 (12)
Defense
Adj. Efficiency: 103.5 (111)
Avg. Poss. Length: 16.9 (84)
Adjusted Tempo
74.6 (9)
Kenpom 4 Factors
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Effective FG%: 53.6 (57)
Turnover %: 13.4 (9)
Off. Reb. %: 29.3 (177)
FTA/FGA: 31.6 (208)
Defense
Effective FG%: 50.4 (178)
Turnover %: 18.0 (144)
Off. Reb. %: 28.8 (156)
FTA/FGA: 29 (96)
Personnel
Iowa Starters
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|Point Guard
|11
|Tony Perkins
|Sr.
|6'4"
|205
|28.3
|13.9
|4.1
|4.2
|1.7
|0.5
|Shooting Guard
|4
|Josh Dix
|So.
|6'5"
|200
|17.9
|6.6
|2.3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.2
|Small Forward
|20
|Payton Sandfort
|Jr.
|6'7"
|215
|27
|14.2
|6.9
|2.9
|0.6
|0.1
|Power Forward
|23
|Ben Krikke
|Sr.
|6'9"
|245
|Valparaiso
|28.6
|16.9
|5.4
|1.8
|0.6
|0.1
|Center
|32
|Owen Freeman
|Fr.
|6'10"
|230
|19.4
|11.1
|6.1
|0.7
|1.1
|1.8
Iowa Bench
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|Point Guard
|2
|Brock Harding
|Fr.
|6'0"
|162
|13.4
|3.9
|0.7
|3.2
|1.1
|1
|Shooting Guard
|5
|Dasonte Bowen
|So.
|6'2"
|183
|16.9
|6.1
|1.7
|2.6
|0.6
|0.1
|Small Forward
|24
|Pryce Sandfort
|Fr.
|6'6"
|205
|10.5
|3
|1.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|Power Forward
|13
|Ladji Dembele
|Fr.
|6'8"
|250
|11.5
|2.1
|2.1
|0.4
|0.6
|0.3
Previous Game
Purdue - 87
Iowa - 68
Iowa Starters
|Position
|Player
|Min
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|Position
|Player
|Min
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|Point Guard
|Tony Perkins
|30
|5-14
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|Shooting Guard
|Josh Dix
|13
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Small Forward
|Payton Sandfort
|30
|3-10
|3-7
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|Power Forward
|Ben Krikke
|31
|7-13
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|16
|Center
|Owen Freeman
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
Previous Game - Iowa Bench
|Position
|Player
|Min
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|Position
|Player
|Min
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|Point Guard
|Brock Harding
|14
|3-7
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Shooting Guard
|Dasonte Bowen
|13
|1-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Small Forward
|Pryce Sandfort
|6
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Power Forward
|Ladji Dembele
|10
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Iowa on Offense
Senior big man Ben Krikke led the way for Iowa in the first matchup with 16 points on 7-12 shooting. It’s interesting that a center leads the way for Iowa because they play at one of the fastest tempos in the nation. They get up and down the floor, but they don’t neglect their bigs.
Speaking of which, Owen Freeman has ascended into the starting lineup since we last saw Fran’s crew. Like Krikke, Freeman runs the floor well at 6’10”, 230 and Iowa will throw him the ball early if has deep position.
The Hawkeyes like to do everything early in their offense. They push the ball in transition and don’t hesitate to take the first decent shot available. Purdue needs to be locked in early in transition and not give Iowa easy points.
Quick points are always the concern against Hawkeyes. They’re a team that get hot and stay hot if you let them see the ball go through the hoop early. Purdue held them to 14 points in the first 10 minutes of play in Mackey, and their offense never found any traction.
Guys like point guard Tony Perkins and wing Payton Sandfort need to push the ball at every opportunity. Purdue is much easier to score against if a team can beat Zach Edey down the floor. I expect Iowa to test the big man’s conditioning in this game.
The strange thing about Iowa is they don’t shoot the 3 particularly well or often. Only 24.9% of their points come on 3-point attempts. That’s good for 308th in that nation. This vintage of Iowa basketball wants to get the ball down the court in a hurry and get it as close to the basket as possible.
When they do shoot the 3, it’s usually Payton Sandfort doing the shooting. He’s 46-118 (39%) from deep this season. Patrick McCaffery is second on the team in attempts with 47, but it looks like he’s out of this one with an injury. At 6’7”, he could pose a tricky matchup for Fletcher Loyer on the perimeter. When Iowa gets out and runs, Purdue needs to find Sandfort in transition because he is looking to spot up from deep and pull the trigger in a broken court. The same goes for Iowa offensive rebounds.
Iowa on Defense
Fran tried to stop Zach in the half-court by consistently bringing a double from the weak side baseline whenever Zach was on the low block. Edey put up 25 points on 9-10 shooting and only turned it over once. I’m not sure there is a better way for them to go about guarding the best college player on the planet. Krikke and Freeman will foul out trying to battle Zach one-on-one. They need help, but Iowa’s help didn’t...help...last time. If anything, it made things worse.
Painter countered Fran’s attempt to swarm Edey by plunking Mason Gillis on the baseline in the corner to put the double team in a bind. Gillis is a great floor spacer at the 4. His shooting dissuades opponents from sending the big-to-big double that occasionally bothers Zach. Leaving Gillis alone for a corner 3 is how Purdue cranks up one of their 9-11 point 2 minute outbursts.
I have no idea if Iowa will try a full court trap this time around because Purdue gutted it in Mackey. Not only did they break pressure, but they broke pressure to score. Zach earned several point blank looks by hustling down the court and getting deep, early position. Pressing a team with both Smith and Jones in the back court isn’t advisable.
I honestly don’t think Iowa has much of a chance to slow Purdue down with their defense.
Prediction
KenPom
Purdue: 88
Iowa 81
Confidence: 26%
Drew
Purdue: 94
Iowa: 77
Iowa is a decent team. They don’t play a style that will bother Purdue. The Boilermakers want to play in an up-tempo game where they get up a bunch of shots and Zach fouls out the front line.
That happens again in this one. We’re on Francon watch tomorrow, because this one has the potential to be ugly.
Loading comments...