Women’s Basketball: Despite Fourth Quarter Surge, Boilers Fall To Penn State 80-67

The Purdue women’s basketball team has now lost 3 games in a row after falling to the Nittany Lions 80-67 Thursday night. The Boilers turned the ball over 20 times and only shot 26% from beyond the arc in their road loss.

Freshman Mary Ashley Stevenson and Rashunda Jones carried the team combining for 42 of the 67 points. The duo combined for 10 points in the first quarter and Caitlyn Harper added in another four as the Boilers trailed by 2 after the first ten minutes.

Penn State started the second quarter strong outscoring Purdue 15-5 to take a lead. Purdue who has been solid from the line all season went 10 for 11 from the charity stripe to keep it within 10 at the half.

Veterans Caitlyn Harper and Abbey Ellis tried to rally the Boilers back in the third but turnovers continued to be a problem. Penn State converted Purdue’s 20 turnovers into 21 points during the game and held a 24 point lead heading into the final quarter.

The Boilers did go on a run in the fourth and brought it to 12 with converting some points in transition off forced turnovers but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Purdue is now 9-8 overall but sits in the bottom half of the Big Ten with only one road win.

If you want to take some positives away from the game the freshman have really grown in their roles on the team. 2 players scoring over half the points as rookies is a pretty big accomplishment and gives us some hope moving forward as Gerald’s continues to build the program back.

Rashunda Jones led the Boilers with 23 points and 3 boards while Mary Ashley Stevenson and Caitlyn Harper chipped in 13. Harper also grabbed 4 boards just short of a double-double.

Purdue needs a win badly but it’ll be a tall order as they take on #16 Indiana at home next. Tip-off is set for 2:00 on Sunday and will be streamed on peacock.