Boiler Alert - Dominance in Assembly Hall

When Purdue dominates their rival like that it’s so much fun to talk about it afterward. I mean, come on, a 20+ point victory on the road in Assembly Hall, who saw that coming? I certainly didn’t and I say as much during this episode of the Boiler Alert podcast.

Ryan was able to cover this one in person for us so I asked him of his impressions of Assembly Hall. He gives them including why they need better chairs. Then we talk about the dominating performance of Purdue and why someone like Ethan Morton was so important in this game.

Then, since Ryan was only in attendance live, I let him know about the problems that fans were facing with Peacock. That included the score being wrong, even at the end of the game, and the score just not being up for the start of the game. It was definitely the worst broadcast I’ve seen on Peacock which isn’t a good sign since they are selling it to sports fans now. I’ve got some suggestions for them though.