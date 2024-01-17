The Old Gold Show - Purdue Dominates IU at Assembly Hall

Casey and I are back to talk about the latest game in the storied Purdue vs. IU rivalry and this one wasn’t even close. Purdue jumped out to a 22 point halftime lead and ultimately won the game by 21.

So I ask Casey, what the heck happened?!?! How did a game that most of us thought would be close, it’s a rivalry game on the road for heaven’s sake, turn into such a blowout? We talk Zach Edey, we talk Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, and of course Ethan Morton. Each one of these guys was incredibly important for this all around victory by the Boilermakers.

We talk our favorite plays of the game including the one everyone is talking about but also some of the ones that you won’t see on a highlight reel.

After the break we discuss the state of the Big Ten race following Wisconsin’s loss to Penn State. Is Casey still confident that Purdue can win the league by multiple games?

