Purdue Volleyball: Trio of Commitments Sign for 2024 Class

Purdue volleyball announced the signing of three new Boilermakers for the 2024 class. Allie Shondell, Ryan McAleer and Sienna Foster will all help round out the roster next season. All three women have been selected for their states all-star match and have won a national title. Shondell highlighted the work ethic and commitmet to win in his new players; “There are no 6’3 hammers in this trio, just well-skilled, highly disciplined and determined athletes who will help establish a work-ethic that will raise our performance. Sienna, Ryan and Allie fill some important roles that were vacated because of graduation. Passing and setting drives the offense and this group will bolster those areas.”

Sienna Foster: Defensive Specialist: 5’9”: Lafayette, Indiana

At 5’9”, Foster set the record for career kills in her Boiler Juniors club history. She helped lead Benton Central to the 3A Sectional Champions in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and made a Regional appearance in 2021 during her high school career. She totaled 1,258 kills, 1,381 digs, and 244 aces while at Benton Central. In 2023 she qualified for her Club National teams and was selected as All-State Second Team her junior and senior years. Foster is following in her parents footsteps who also played for Purdue. Her father Todd was on the mens basketball team from 1992-1996 and her mom Jessica was on the dance team from 1993-1997.

This kid is special. It’s the unique focus and toughness that impresses me most that you only get from having a dad who is a rodeo cowboy. Sienna is a well-skilled and disciplined athlete, but a better teammate. Sienna makes everybody around her better. https://t.co/eGHYFscHnU — Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) January 17, 2024

Ryan McAleer: Defensive Specialist: 5’6”: Overland Park, Kansas

McAleer was the no. 1 DS/Libero out of the state of Kansas and was ranked no. 3 overall athlete in the state by PrepDig Volleyball. She competed in the national championship four times with her club team and was USA Volleyball Junior National Championship Runner-up in 2019 and 2023. Her junior year she took her team to the 6A state championship and was named first team All-Conference as a junior and senior.

Ryan is a true playmaker. Every coach in America is looking for that player who can change the complexion of a game with her skill, hustle, & desire. Ryan is that player. The B1G is a fast & powerful league. I’m betting Ryan learns quickly & plays beyond expectations at Purdue. https://t.co/NJglBq9782 — Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) January 17, 2024

Allie Shondell: Setter: 5’10”: Lafayette, Indiana

Shondell received First-Team All-State and All-District her senior year as well as being named to the AVCA All-America Watch list in 2023. She helped lead McCutcheon to a 4A state title in 2021 and three regional titles. She totaled 3,383 career assists and 610 digs during her high school career and broke the school record in assists getting over 3,000 her junior season. She gained top-150 recognition by PrepVolleyball and was a nominee for the 2022 Indiana Sports Volleyball Player of the Year. If her name sounds familiar, she is the daughter of former volleyball associate head coach John Shondell and niece to Dave.