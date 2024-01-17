Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

1) Purdue (-)

L at Nebraska, W vs Penn State, W at Indiana

Besides a snowy trip to Lincoln in which the Cornhuskers shot outside of their minds, Purdue beat up on weaker teams. Winning at your rival is always welcome as well.

2) Wisconsin (-)

W at Ohio State, W vs Northwestern, L at Penn State

Wisconsin finally suffered their first conference loss at the hands of the Nittany Lions. The Badgers are clearly the top team behind Purdue.

DISCLAIMER: The 3-12 power rankings are so muddy, they should be in a Jeep commercial

3) Nebraska (+1)

W vs #1 Purdue, L at Iowa

The second team to beat Purdue this season after they went super-nova from beyond the arc, but Nebraska fell back down to Earth after visiting Iowa on the road.

4) Illinois (-1)

W vs Michigan State, L vs Maryland

This team is extremely talented but there are going to be some misfires. A home loss to Maryland counts as one of those.

5) Northwestern (+2)

W at Penn State, L at #15 Wisconsin

Northwestern did what Wisconsin could not, win at Penn State. The Wildcats are going to be battling for the double-bye come BTT time.

6) Iowa (+4)

W vs Nebraska, W at Minnesota

The Hawkeyes have won three in a row and their offense is still quite good. Fran McCaffery is now the all-time leader in coaching wins in Iowa City, so congrats to him.

7) Maryland (+4)

W vs Michigan, W at #10 Illinois

Maryland has been searching for a signature win bigger than winning at UCLA and they definitely got it on the road in Champaign. Big Ten teams have only won 11 conference games on the road this year, so this win carries good weight.

8) Indiana (-3)

L at Rutgers, W vs Minnesota, L vs #2 Purdue

Losing to a bad Rutgers team at the RAC is only softened because road games are hard. Beating Minnesota at home is ok. Suffering the largest loss to your rival in Assembly Hall is less than ideal.

9) Ohio State (-3)

L vs #15 Wisconsin, L at Michigan

Not a great week for the Buckeyes. Michigan seems to be having all the fun right now. The only win for OSU this calendar year has been by 4 against Rutgers.

10) Michigan State (-1)

L at #10 Illinois, W vs Rutgers

Michigan State has 2 conference wins: both home games against Rutgers and Penn State. It may be time to hit the panic button if Sparty loses to Minnesota at home this week.

11) Minnesota (-3)

L at Indiana, L vs Iowa

The gophers have backslid after their 7-game winning streak. Still, Ben Johnson deserves major props for at least not being at the bottom of the barrel so far this year.

12) Penn State (-)

L vs Northwestern, L at #1 Purdue, W vs #11 Wisconsin

This was the largest win for Penn State by far this season. It’s a shame that the win wasn’t in front of a packed house in Happy Valley.

13) Michigan (+1)

L at Maryland, W vs Ohio State

Beating your rival can give you some extra juice. We’ll see if the Wolverines can jumpstart into the middle of the pack.

14) Rutgers (-1)

W vs Indiana, L at Michigan State

Sorry Rutgers but beating Indiana at home isn’t that great of a win. At least they have a conference win now.