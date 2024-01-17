Boilers in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

Super Wild Card Weekend has come and gone with some former Boilermakers making an impact for their teams. A few head-to-head matchups happened as well as George Karlaftis and the Chiefs greeted Raheem Mostert and the Dolphins in the 4th coldest game in NFL history. Although he didn’t play, Brycen Hopkins also played against former teammate, Derrick Barnes in the first ever playoff game at Ford Field. Take a look at all the stats from this weekend:
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Rams
2 tot, 1 solo
David Bell Cleveland Browns
At Texans
8 tgt, 8 rec, 54 yds
Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Vs Eagles
1 tgt, 1 rec, 18 yds
Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
At Lions
No Stats
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
Vs Dolphins
6 tot, 3 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 3 qb hits
Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
At Chiefs
8 car, 33 yds, 1 rec, -3 yds
3 teams with former Boilermakers were eliminated this weekend, so only 3 remain heading into the Divisional Round. Payne Durham’s Buccaneers will head to Detroit to take on Derrick Barnes and the Lions while George Karlaftis and the Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills. Tune in next week to see how these guys played!
