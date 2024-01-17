Boilers in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

Super Wild Card Weekend has come and gone with some former Boilermakers making an impact for their teams. A few head-to-head matchups happened as well as George Karlaftis and the Chiefs greeted Raheem Mostert and the Dolphins in the 4th coldest game in NFL history. Although he didn’t play, Brycen Hopkins also played against former teammate, Derrick Barnes in the first ever playoff game at Ford Field. Take a look at all the stats from this weekend:

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

Vs Rams

2 tot, 1 solo

David Bell Cleveland Browns

At Texans

8 tgt, 8 rec, 54 yds

Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vs Eagles

1 tgt, 1 rec, 18 yds

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams

At Lions

No Stats

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

Vs Dolphins

6 tot, 3 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 tfl, 3 qb hits

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

At Chiefs

8 car, 33 yds, 1 rec, -3 yds

3 teams with former Boilermakers were eliminated this weekend, so only 3 remain heading into the Divisional Round. Payne Durham’s Buccaneers will head to Detroit to take on Derrick Barnes and the Lions while George Karlaftis and the Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills. Tune in next week to see how these guys played!