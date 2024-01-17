Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Frosty Season

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

Samford Bulldogs

NET: 74

KenPom: 81

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs UNC Greensboro, W vs VMI, W at Western Carolina

Morehead State Eagles

NET: 120

KenPom: 131

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W at Eastern Illinois, L at SIUE

Xavier Musketeers

NET: 38

KenPom: 28

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: L vs #4 UConn, W at Providence, W vs Butler

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

NET: 47

KenPom: 25

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L at Santa Clara

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)

NET: 6

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L at Mississippi St, W at Georgia, W vs Florida

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

NET: 17

KenPom: 18

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L vs Butler, W vs Villanova

Texas Southern Tigers

NET: 309

KenPom: 281

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W at Grambling St, L vs Arkansas Pine Bluff, W vs Mississippi Valley St

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)

NET: 5

KenPom: 7

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs South Carolina, W at Mississippi St, W vs Missouri

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)

NET: 2

KenPom: 3

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L at Washington St

Jacksonville Dolphins

NET: 305

KenPom: 296

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: L at North Florida

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

NET: 229

KenPom: 200

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: W at Central Arkansas, W at North Alabama

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 70 56 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 48 43 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 97 68 W 2 5-Jan Illinois 16 12 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 53 49 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 121 109 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 102 94 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 48 43 - 1 23-Jan Michigan 88 72 - 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 91 93 - 2 31-Jan Northwestern 70 56 - 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 15 11 - 1 10-Feb Indiana 102 94 - 3 15-Feb Minnesota 96 92 - 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 50 47 - 1 22-Feb Rutgers 95 89 - 3 25-Feb At Michigan 88 72 - 2 2-Mar Michigan State 20 17 - 1 5-Mar At Illinois 16 12 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 15 11 - 1

There has been a lot of movement by non-conference teams as the NET rankings are finally getting to their stabilizing point. A few teams to keep an eye on are Samford, Xavier, and Gonzaga. Samford actually moved up into Q2 range in the NET but could just as easily drop back down below 75. Xavier, now entrenched in Big East play is also moving up the NET rankings and could be a Q1 win for the Boilermakers by end of season. Gonzaga, on the other hand, has really struggled since leaving Hawaii. They are 11-5 overall in a non-dominant WCC and they are sitting on the cusp of becoming a Q2 win for Purdue. Also, oddly enough, Purdue’s win in Assembly Hall was actually only a Q2 win. Purdue will continue to have plenty of chances at quality wins, and they have been making the most of those opportunities so far. 11 Q1/Q2 wins are 3 better than anyone else in the nation (Wisconsin is alone with 8) and 6 Q1 wins is tops overall too. At this point, Purdue’s resume is good enough for anyone and they just need to avoid the ‘bad loss’. As it stands, Purdue could avoid a bad loss by beating Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, and Rutgers in Mackey. Every other game is a Q1 or Q2. Just keep winning though.