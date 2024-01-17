Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Frosty Season

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
Samford Bulldogs
NET: 74
KenPom: 81
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs UNC Greensboro, W vs VMI, W at Western Carolina
Morehead State Eagles
NET: 120
KenPom: 131
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W at Eastern Illinois, L at SIUE
Xavier Musketeers
NET: 38
KenPom: 28
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: L vs #4 UConn, W at Providence, W vs Butler
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 47
KenPom: 25
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L at Santa Clara
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
NET: 6
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L at Mississippi St, W at Georgia, W vs Florida
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 17
KenPom: 18
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L vs Butler, W vs Villanova
Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 309
KenPom: 281
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W at Grambling St, L vs Arkansas Pine Bluff, W vs Mississippi Valley St
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)
NET: 5
KenPom: 7
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs South Carolina, W at Mississippi St, W vs Missouri
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)
NET: 2
KenPom: 3
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L at Washington St
Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 305
KenPom: 296
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L at North Florida
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
NET: 229
KenPom: 200
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: W at Central Arkansas, W at North Alabama
Conference Tracker:
Conference Tracker
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|70
|56
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|48
|43
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|97
|68
|W
|2
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|16
|12
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|53
|49
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|121
|109
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|102
|94
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|48
|43
|-
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|88
|72
|-
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|91
|93
|-
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|70
|56
|-
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|15
|11
|-
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|102
|94
|-
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|96
|92
|-
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|50
|47
|-
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|95
|89
|-
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|88
|72
|-
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|20
|17
|-
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|16
|12
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|15
|11
|-
|1
There has been a lot of movement by non-conference teams as the NET rankings are finally getting to their stabilizing point. A few teams to keep an eye on are Samford, Xavier, and Gonzaga. Samford actually moved up into Q2 range in the NET but could just as easily drop back down below 75. Xavier, now entrenched in Big East play is also moving up the NET rankings and could be a Q1 win for the Boilermakers by end of season. Gonzaga, on the other hand, has really struggled since leaving Hawaii. They are 11-5 overall in a non-dominant WCC and they are sitting on the cusp of becoming a Q2 win for Purdue. Also, oddly enough, Purdue’s win in Assembly Hall was actually only a Q2 win. Purdue will continue to have plenty of chances at quality wins, and they have been making the most of those opportunities so far. 11 Q1/Q2 wins are 3 better than anyone else in the nation (Wisconsin is alone with 8) and 6 Q1 wins is tops overall too. At this point, Purdue’s resume is good enough for anyone and they just need to avoid the ‘bad loss’. As it stands, Purdue could avoid a bad loss by beating Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, and Rutgers in Mackey. Every other game is a Q1 or Q2. Just keep winning though.
