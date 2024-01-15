Purdue Slides to #2 in AP Poll

Following a week that saw the Boilers drop a road game to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and return to Mackey Arena to blast the doors off the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Purdue Boilermakers slid to #2 in the AP Poll this week. The UCONN Huskies jumped to #1 after they were the lone top 5 team from the previous week not to lose, marking one of the most tumultuous weeks for top programs in recent college basketball history with losses coming left and right at the top of the AP Poll.

Purdue did not drop far after their loss to Nebraska as the Boilers have spent all eleven weeks in the AP poll this season ranked in the top 4. They have also not been ranked outside of the top 5 in the AP Poll for the previous 25 consecutive polls, dating back to week 3 of the 2022-2023 season when the Boilers were ranked 22nd in week three. The Boilers have also been ranked in the top five for thirty seven of the previous forty eight AP polls,

Purdue will have two road games this week as they travel to their rival, the Indiana Hoosiers, on Tuesday (1/16) and to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday (1/20). Purdue will likely need to win both of these road games to stay within distance of a somewhat surprising Wisconsin Badgers team who has started 5-0 in conference play and play at Penn State and at home against Indiana this week.