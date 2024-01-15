The Old Gold Show - Talking IU Basketball

Penn State has been dealt with in a dismissive fashion. Let’s be honest, if Purdue had found a way to lose to Penn State then it might be time to worry. As it stands though, Purdue handled their business at home and prepares to hit the road next. They travel to the land of the clown pants, the land of the candy stripes, the land where nothing good ever happens. Bloomington. Purdue heads on the road to face the Hoosiers in a venue where far lesser teams have gone into and struggled to find themselves.

Purdue has looked like a different team on the road in conference play with losses to Northwestern and Nebraska. So I ask Casey what matchups we need to be on the lookout for and what challenges this IU team brings. They are a bit of an enigma as they don’t really have a quality victory this year except for maybe beating Ohio State but even though that’s not exactly what you’d hoped for as an IU fan. They struggled to beat the same Morehead State team that Purdue dominated, and they also lost on the road to Nebraska. It’s been a weird year for the Hoosiers. Casey tells you all you need to know about this one. Give us a listen or a watch and rate, review, all those good things.