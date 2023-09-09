Purdue at Virginia Tech: Gameday Injury Report

With the B1G mandating that schools provide an injury report on gameday, the Boilers have released theirs for the Virginia Tech game.
#Purdue’s availability report against Virginia Tech. pic.twitter.com/coi9GsGoah— Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) September 9, 2023
Some Notes:
- Sanoussi Kane is listed as questionable after injury his hand in week one against Fresno State. He played through the injury and is expected to do so again today.
- Garrett Miller moves from OUT to Questionable this week and his possible insertion to the lineup would give Purdue a massive jump in their passing and running game. Miller is Purdue’s most complete tight end and best blocker on the edge.
- Josh Kaltenberger was seen snapping to Hudson Card in warmups today so he appears ready to play. That is a big gain with Hartwig still being out and Jimmy Liston out. The staff really likes the capabilities of Liston even if he is a true freshman.
- Salim Turner-Muhammed still listed as OUT. His presence is needed in the backend as he is likely a starter.
- Paul Piferi, Purdue’s #2 Tight End is out as well. Not ideal but getting Miller back would be a major boost.
