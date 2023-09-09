 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue at Virginia Tech: Gameday Injury Report

The Boilers might be getting back some key players but missing out on some more as well

With the B1G mandating that schools provide an injury report on gameday, the Boilers have released theirs for the Virginia Tech game.

Some Notes:

  • Sanoussi Kane is listed as questionable after injury his hand in week one against Fresno State. He played through the injury and is expected to do so again today.
  • Garrett Miller moves from OUT to Questionable this week and his possible insertion to the lineup would give Purdue a massive jump in their passing and running game. Miller is Purdue’s most complete tight end and best blocker on the edge.
  • Josh Kaltenberger was seen snapping to Hudson Card in warmups today so he appears ready to play. That is a big gain with Hartwig still being out and Jimmy Liston out. The staff really likes the capabilities of Liston even if he is a true freshman.
  • Salim Turner-Muhammed still listed as OUT. His presence is needed in the backend as he is likely a starter.
  • Paul Piferi, Purdue’s #2 Tight End is out as well. Not ideal but getting Miller back would be a major boost.

