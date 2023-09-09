Purdue at Virginia Tech - Open Thread

Today is the day, Purdue’s first road game of the season and the first road game of the Ryan Walters’ era. After what can only be described as a disappointing loss to Fresno State, Purdue has a chance to get back on the winning side of things in Blacksburg Virginia.

Virginia Tech is coming off a win over powerhouse Old Dominion a team that beat them last year. Virginia Tech’s offense has been very bad these past few years and in fact scored more than 30 points last week for the first time in 14 games. Meaning that they didn’t score 30 or more points one time last season. Virginia Tech will be without defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne for the first half of the game as he was tossed for targeting in the second half of last week’s game.

There are major questions about this team still waiting to be answered. One of those is, can they ever get healthy? With injuries on the offense line and at the tight end position it has made the run game harder than we’d hoped. Will getting some of these players back lead to a better running game today against the Hokies? Well, it’s time to find out. Join us in the comments below to discuss all things Purdue at Virginia Tech.