Purdue Reacts Survey - Week Two Results

You’ll recall that earlier in the week I posted new survey questions about Purdue football. Well, now we’ve got the results. I’m going to keep the win total question for each week this season to track the fan confidence as we go through the season, but am planning to switch out questions each week. Per the suggestion in this week’s survey I’m going to change the wording of the win total question to allow people to choose less than four games. If you’ve got a question you want to see results from please let me know in the comments and I’ll see if I can send it out next time.

Without further ado, here are the results from this week’s Purdue fan survey.

Prior to the Fresno State game 79% of Purdue fans who completed the survey thought Purdue would win six or more games. This week? That number has fallen all the way down to 35%. It makes sense when you consider that most had thought of Fresno State as a victory. Lose one you expect to win and it can really bring you down.

This one I thought was going to be a little closer than it was but I think the fans were right on this one. The struggles of the offensive line wouldn’t have been completely solved with Gus Hartwig but he certainly would have made a difference and perhaps improved the run game enough to change the complexion of the game.

That’s it for this week folks. Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments and if you’ve got questions you want answered feel free to let me know in the comments.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.