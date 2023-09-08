The BUDS Talk Virginia Tech

Drew and Garrett are back for another episode in the Boiler Up Down South (BUDS) podcast series. Garrett has returned from the injured list and is back ready to talk about Purdue vs. Virginia Tech.

Purdue will head to Blacksburg this Saturday for a noon kickoff. Drew and Garrett recap a bit of the Virginia Tech game against Old Dominion and what they gleaned from that game. They talk RPO offense and what that will mean for the Purdue defense. As the season progresses and they get more film on different Purdue opponents you can expect the analysis to continue to get better and better.

What will the Purdue defense need to do to stop this VT Hokies squad? What will the Purdue offense need to do to score on a VT defense that I think most people don’t really full believe in yet. Give it a listen and prepare for tomorrow’s game!