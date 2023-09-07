Purdue vs Virginia Tech: How to Watch

There is a high probability it will be raining cats, dogs, and possibly turkeys on Saturday afternoon while the Boilermakers play the Hokies. Nevertheless a little rain never hurt, and maybe it will assist the Boilermakers secondary. It certainly couldn’t hurt. Tech is looking to make a statement after a dreadful 2021, Purdue is looking to make a statement after dropping the first game of the Walters regime last week. Either way, we’ll be watching. Here’s how you can watch as well.
Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Virginia Tech
Stadium | Lane Stadium/Worsham Field
Capacity | 66,233
Tickets | 32+ on Gametime
Kickoff Time | Noon EST
TV | ESPN2
Online Streaming | Watch ESPN
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue +3 / O/U 48
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series | Virginia Tech 1 - Purdue 0
Last Purdue Win | NA
Last Virginia Tech Win | 2015
SB Nation Blog Representation | Gobbler Country
Weather Forecast | Not Great - 64% Chance of Thunderstorms
2022 Results | 3-8
Head Coach | Brent Pry - 4-8 All-Time
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | I was on the fence, but the weather report has shoved me off.
