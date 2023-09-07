Purdue vs Virginia Tech: How to Watch

There is a high probability it will be raining cats, dogs, and possibly turkeys on Saturday afternoon while the Boilermakers play the Hokies. Nevertheless a little rain never hurt, and maybe it will assist the Boilermakers secondary. It certainly couldn’t hurt. Tech is looking to make a statement after a dreadful 2021, Purdue is looking to make a statement after dropping the first game of the Walters regime last week. Either way, we’ll be watching. Here’s how you can watch as well.

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Virginia Tech

Stadium | Lane Stadium/Worsham Field

Capacity | 66,233

Tickets | 32+ on Gametime

Kickoff Time | Noon EST

TV | ESPN2

Online Streaming | Watch ESPN

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue +3 / O/U 48

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | Virginia Tech 1 - Purdue 0

Last Purdue Win | NA

Last Virginia Tech Win | 2015

SB Nation Blog Representation | Gobbler Country

Weather Forecast | Not Great - 64% Chance of Thunderstorms

2022 Results | 3-8

Head Coach | Brent Pry - 4-8 All-Time

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | I was on the fence, but the weather report has shoved me off.