Boiler Alert Podcast Talks Virginia Tech

Ryan and I are back with you to talk Virginia Tech. We look at their week one game against Old Dominion, an FCS opponent, and talk about what went wrong and what went right for the Hokies in their first game scoring over 30 points since the 2021 season. Oh boy that’s a long time.

Then, we bring in our friend Sam from Sons of Saturday to talk Virginia Tech. He had quite a few questions about Purdue and West Lafayette so Ryan and I had a good time talking about some of our favorite Purdue traditions and our favorite places to imbibe a tasty beverage. Overall, a good time was had by all.

We also force Sam to compete in the Sickos punting challenge dreamed up by my diabolical co-host Ryan and I promise you, you won’t guess where he chose this time. Then finally, we provide our predictions for Saturday’s contest in Blacksburg.

