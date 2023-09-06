Nic Scourton named to PFF College Team of the Week

Purdue football may have dropped their home opener last week but that doesn’t mean their wasn’t any positives from it. After Dillon Thieneman was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week we have another player being recognized for his performance. Nic Scourton was named to the PFF Team of the week.

Setting the edge and raising the standard @NicCaraway3 is named to the @PFF_College Team of the Week! pic.twitter.com/UOaYdkq0BL — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 6, 2023

Scourton recorded 6 tackles against Fresno State, 6 solo and 2 assisted. He got his feet wet last year getting 265 snaps but made a major jump during spring practice that started turning the coaches heads. His confidence on the field and pass rushing ability has landed him a starting position at OLB for Purdue this season.

Miles Scott from Illinois and Tyler Nubin from Minnesota were the only other players from the Big Ten recognized.