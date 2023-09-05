Purdue Volleyball: Chloe Chicoine Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Chloe Chicoine grabbed her first award of what I assume will be many as a Boiler. Chicoine was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after helping lead Purdue over back-to-back victories over ranked opponents.

First one for @ChicoineChloe.



✅ Led the team with 41.5 points

✅ Back-to-back double-doubles

✅ 21 kills, 12 digs at #23 Kansas

✅ 17 kills, 11 digs vs. #19 Marquette



https://t.co/zOzh9RrIn4 pic.twitter.com/KlOMJKNckp — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 5, 2023

The outside hitter had double-doubles in both wins with 41.5 points and 23 digs. The freshman had 23 kills against Kansas on 54 hits and helped push the Boilers to win in the final two sets.

The Lafayette native was the #1 ranked recruit in the country her senior year according to PrepVolleyball, first-team All-American, and played with teammate Raven Colvin in the u21 U.S. National Team that won gold. She is the first Boiler to earn this award this season.