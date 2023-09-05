Dillon Thieneman Wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week

It’s rare enough for freshman to play big time minutes in high level college football, but what’s even more rare is for those freshman to earn awards from the conference. Sure, this is the freshman of the week, but I’d venture that the vast majority of winners of this award are not true freshman. It’s even harder on the defensive side of the ball.

In fact, per the release from Purdue this is the first time a defensive player from Purdue has won this award since 2012 when Frankie Williams won the award following the IU game, obviously the last game of the season. To win this award in your debut week is just such an impressive feat.

B1G time debut @DillonThieneman is named B1G Freshman of the Week after putting up 10 tackles and an INT in his first collegiate game! Our first defensive player to win the award since 2012.



| https://t.co/XHNWTxZHLP pic.twitter.com/it35YTm66o — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 5, 2023

Thieneman of course had the defensive play of the game last week as he grabbed an interception that we thought at the time would turn the tide in Purdue’s favor. The INT did result in Purdue getting a touchdown, but that wasn’t enough for Purdue to hang on for the victory. Thieneman of course comes from a Purdue family with his older brothers Jake and Brennan both having played for Purdue. If this is an indication of how his career will go it’s an incredible start. Plus, as a younger brother myself it’s gotta be great to have those bragging rights over your brothers.