Purdue Volleyball Jumps to #20 in Latest Rankings

Purdue has found itself at #20 in the latest AVCA rankings. After a shaky start and two losses at home to Creighton and Loyola the volleyball team was still finding their footing.

They have a ton of talent on the roster but lacked some experience with a lot of new faces. They fell to #25 in the polls after starting the preseason at #16. They then went on the road and beat #23 Kansas and #19 Marquette. It’s hard to win on the road and for the team to bounce back after a couple losses and take two big road wins just shows what they are capable of.

Eva Hudson is making the most of her sophomore year posting her third consecutive double-double of the season most recently getting 21 kills and 10 digs against Marquette.

Purdue is hosting the Stacey Clark classic this week with #13 Houston, #15 Kentucky and SMU. The Boilers first match is set for Friday at 7pm on B1G+.