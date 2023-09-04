Purdue Football Releases 2 Deep for Virginia Tech

Earlier on Monday, Coach Ryan Walters released the 2 deep ahead of their game against ACC opponent Virginia Tech. Some notable additions and continued absences were noticable:

Josh Kaltenberger is listed as the starter for the Boilers following his absence in week 1 against Fresno St.

Gus Hartwig and Garrett Miller are notable players who will miss their second game. Hartwig is battling back from a knee injury and may need 2 more weeks while Miller is getting very close.

Salim Turner-Muhammed still has not been able to make it to the field yet but his return would mean a major boost to Purdue’s defensive backfield.

Clyde Washington is still listed as the backup at linebacker behind Yanni Karlaftis after his arrest for a DWI following Saturday’s game.

Marquis Wilson is still listed as the #1 punt returner even though it was TJ Sheffield and Andrew Sowinski who returned punts against Fresno State

The depth will once again be tested on the offensive line as they are still needing to get fully healthy and some unproven players are going to have to help to generate a better run game to support what appears to be a solid wide receiver corps led by Deion Burks

Dillion Thieneman will start again at safety after a very impressive debut in his first game.

Safeties Sanoussi Kane and Cam Allen need to play like the veterans that they are as there is not a lot of quality depth behind them that is proven. Antonio Stevens hasn’t played much since his injury over two years ago and Joseph Jefferson is just a redshirt freshman.

Wide Receivers will get more playing as just the three starters logged more than four snaps against Fresno State. Players like Mershawn Rice, Elijah Canion, Jayden Dixon-Veal, and Zion Steptoe will see an expanded amount of snaps if they are ready to go.

Purdue’s depth on the defensive line, which appeared to take a major hit with three transfers in the off season, appears to be the strength of the defense right now.

The Boilers will take on Virginia Tech Saturday with another noon kickoff from Blacksburg, Virginia. The Hokies enter the game 1-0 after a 36-17 victory over Old Dominion.