Purdue Film Room: Two Mistakes, One play

Fresno State ate Purdue’s lunch on 3rd down last Saturday. The Boilermaker defense was solid on first and second down, but when it came to the money down, they were flat broke. What frustrates me more than anything, while at the same time giving me hope for the future, is a few key errors derailed the defense. For the most part, the scheme looked fine but the execution was lacking. Sometimes it came down to a single player not doing their job costing the other 10 guys on the field.

This is the first “big” play of the game for Fresno State. The Bulldogs started the game with 2 consecutive 3 and outs, but after a bad 37 yard Jack Ansel punt, they started their third drive at their own 45. Six plays later they would be in the endzone. Purdue should have stopped them on the 5th play but two crucial errors kept the Fresno drive alive. The Purdue breakdown on 3rd and 7 was a look into the future.

Pre-Snap

This is a good look at Purdue’s pressure package on defense. It’s a wild look. Purdue is playing man across the board with a deep safety they couldn’t fit on the screen. They’re playing a 2-3-6 with 3 outside linebackers on the field. For all the talk of Purdue not fitting their game plan to personnel, this look would refute some of that noise.

Purdue’s deepest position is outside linebacker. At Illinois, Walters liked to iso his defensive ends on guards to create a rush. He doesn’t have those players at defensive end yet, but he does have 3 solid outside linebackers. This look gets them on the field in one of the more creative fronts I’ve seen.

Fresno State has 5 eligible receivers (3 wide outs, a tight end, and a running back). Since it’s man across the board, it’s easy to pick out the match-ups. You’ve got two outside receivers (purple circle) matched up with the two outside corners (purple box). The slot receiver, #5 (purple circle) is in motion, followed by Purdue’s slot corner, #1 (purple box, middle of screen).

Safety Cam Allen (red box, top of screen) has the off-tight end (red circle, top of screen) and the free safety (red box, behind ref) is locked up with a running back.

Purdue has 2 defensive linemen (yellow box) on the field, and only the nose guard is down. Joe Anderson, one of Purdue’s defensive ends, is standing, matched up with the Fresno right guard, while at the bottom of the screen, outside linebacker Kydran Jenkins (blue box) is lined up over the left guard. Outside linebacker Nic Scourton (blue box) is lined up outside the left tackle and Khordae Syndor (blue box) is lined up over the right tackle.

If this seems complicated at the moment, don’t worry, I wanted to show ya’ll the position groupings pre-snap. I’ll change things up post snap for clarity.

Purdue Position Group

Yellow Box - Defensive line - 2

Blue Box - Outside Linebacker - 3

Purple Box - Corner - 3

Red Box - Safety - 3 (one off the screen)

I’ve covered some interesting schemes over the years. Brent Venables also runs some crazy stuff including his “dime of doom” but this is the first time I’ve seen a 2-3-6 but Purdue ran it a good bit on Saturday, usually swapping out a defensive end for Kydran Jenkins.

At the Snap

The Fresno slot receiver (purple circle) is lined up just outside the boundary receiver (purple circle). Purdue’s slot corner (purple box) is in press man position, while their boundary corner (purple box, top of the screen) is in off man. You’ll notice that Kane (red box) is in the box now, looking like a potential blitzer, but that’s not his job. He’s in the box to pick up the running back (red circle) out of the backfield.

Purdue had success on the first two defensive drives on 3rd down. They allowed short receptions and then rallied to the ball, stopping the receiver short of the 3rd down. It’s a fairly common practice. Pressure the quarterback, make him throw short, and then make the tackle. Against a precision passing attack like Fresno State (2nd in the nation in passing efficiency last season), the receivers are going to get the ball, it’s up to the defensive backs to get them on the ground.

Pass Rush

If you made it past the information overload on the first two slides, I’ve cleaned it up for you on the third slide.

This play comes down to two mistakes, and they both happen at the top of the screen. One is a mental error that, sadly, Syndor repeats later in the game on a touchdown pass. The other is a physical mistake we’ve seen Allen make on numerous occasions.

9 Purdue defenders did their job, two didn’t. Instead of having Fresno in 4th down, which may have included a sack, they pick up a first down and torch Purdue on the next play for a touchdown.

Key Defense

Blue Box - Outside Linebacker - Khordae Syndor

Yellow Box - Outside Linebacker - Nic Scourton

Red Box - Safety - Cam Allen

Key Offense

Red Circle - Tight End

Let’s talk about rush lanes. In the 5 man front, the outside linebackers have to set the edge. Everyone else is in man coverage. No one should be looking at the quarterback. If he gets to the edge, he can usually keep going until a defensive back notices him. The outside linebackers have to stay outside.

So far so good right off the snap for Purdue. Scourton (yellow box) is set to attack the left tackles outside shoulder. That’s what you’re looking for in this defense. If Purdue isn’t running any sort of stunt with their defensive ends and linebackers, and they’re not on this play. The outside linebackers should attack the outside shoulder of the offensive tackles. They want to get around the corner, and force the quarterback up into the pocket. They need to get as deep as the quarterback and stay as deep as the quarterback, to prevent him from escaping the pocket.

One Step in the Wrong Direction

Key Defense

Blue Box - Outside Linebacker - Khordae Syndor

Yellow Box - Outside Linebacker - Nic Scourton

Red Box - Safety - Cam Allen

Key Offense

Red Circle - Tight End

Look at the outside linebackers. Scourton (yellow box), is doing his job. Notice how he’s attacking the left tackles outside (left arm). That’s going to allow his pass rush to get to the proper depth.

Syndor (blue box) on the other hand, has been suckered inside. My guess is he saw the tight end (red circle) on the tackles outside shoulder, assumed he was helping in pass protection, and attacked the inside arm (left arm) of the right tackle instead of attacking the outside arm (right arm) of the right tackle. That doesn’t seem like a big deal, but football is all about following your assignment and paying close attention to detail. I can only assume that Syndor is freelancing on this play, and has decided on his own that the best path to the quarterback is the inside, and away from the tight end. That’s a costly error in judgement. He has to keep outside leverage, otherwise the quarterback can run away from the back side rush.

No Backstop

Key Defense

Blue Box - Outside Linebacker - Khordae Syndor

Yellow Box - Outside Linebacker - Nic Scourton

Red Box - Safety - Cam Allen

Key Offense

Red Circle - Tight End

Scourton (yellow box) is doing exactly what he’s supposed to do. He’s getting depth with his rush. If the quarterback tries to spin out on the back side, he’s going to spin out directly into Scourton.

It’s even more important for the front side linebacker, Syndor (blue box) to get the proper depth on his rush. If the right handed Fresno State quarterback is going to scramble, he’s most likely going to scramble right, towards his dominant hand. Instead of getting depth, he’s stuck inside. He should be somewhere close to the empty blue box. He’s never going to get a sack from this position. The quarterback has an easy escape route to the outside even if Syndor does manage to slide inside the tackle and break free.

I get a player occasionally losing back side containment, but losing front side containment is inexcusable. This is a big mistake by Syndor that neutralizes the Purdue pass rush more than any offensive linemen for Fresno could. Not only can he not make the sack, but because there is no outside contain, he’s neutralized Scourton’s pass rush as well. The quarterback can simply run away from him.

Kudos to Cam Allen at this point. He hasn’t given up on the tight end. My thought is the primary concept for this play is for Fresno’s tight end to get lost in pass protection and then release late. Allen, mentally, is on point.

Easy Escape

Key Defense

Blue Box - Outside Linebacker - Khordae Syndor

Yellow Box - Outside Linebacker - Nic Scourton

Red Box - Safety - Cam Allen

Key Offense

Red Circle - Tight End

What looked like a small mistake by Syndor (attacking the inside arm instead of the outside arm of the right tackle) is now a massive mistake.

Scourton (yellow box) has turned the corner on the left tackle. This should be a huge play for the defense. If Syndor (blue box) is anywhere close to where he’s supposed to be on this play, Fresno’s quarterback is going to get cut in half by by Scourton. Instead, he has an easy escape route, away from the backside pressure.

Not only that, but if he maintains outside leverage, he probably ends up engaged with the tight end (red circle) keeping him behind the line. Instead, Syndor took the bait, and is trapped inside while the tight end has a free release. Luckily for Purdue, Cam Allen (red circle) knows his task and is waiting for the late releasing tight end. This is great discipline by Allen, it appears the original concept of the play is busted. Despite Syndor’s mistake, the tight end isn’t sneaking out of the backfield uncovered for an easy first down.

Foot Race

Key Defense

Blue Box - Outside Linebacker - Khordae Syndor

Yellow Box - Outside Linebacker - Nic Scourton

Red Box - Safety - Cam Allen

Key Offense

Red Circle - Tight End

To make me even more frustrated, Not only has Scourton (yellow box) beat the left tackle, but #4, Jenkins has beaten the left guard. Purdue has two back side pass rushers in the clear, but because Syndor(blue box) is out of position, instead of a drive killing sack, we’ve got 2 foot races on our hands. Syndor should be somewhere around the empty blue box, waiting to pick up a sack as the back side rush flushes the quarterback into him. Instead, Scourton and Jenkins are trying to catch the nimble Fresno QB and the tight end (red circle) is trying to beat Allen (red box) to the outside.

See the wide open Fresno receiver in the middle? He doesn’t matter. The quarterback can’t make that throw. His only option is hitting the tight end while running for his life.

Sigh

Key Defense

Blue Box - Outside Linebacker - Khordae Syndor

Yellow Box - Outside Linebacker - Nic Scourton

Red Box - Safety - Cam Allen

Key Offense

Red Circle - Tight End

I’m guessing right about now, Syndor (blue box) knows he messed up. He’s going to try and hustle outside, but it’s too late. No amount of hustle is going to make up for going inside instead of keeping the quarterback contained in the pocket.

Scourton (yellow box) is still in hot pursuit, but the Fresno quarterback is a solid athlete.

The good news is the tight end (red circle) has cut his route off short of first down. It’s 3rd and 7 and at the moment, he’s running a 2 yard out route. Allen (red box) is in solid position to make the tackle. Remember, he’s chasing a tight end, and in theory, should be the faster player.

Allen could make Syndor’s Sunday/Monday film session much more pleasant by making a play on the tight end.

The Ball is Out!

Key Defense

Red Box - Safety - Cam Allen

Key Offense

Red Circle - Tight End

Shout out to Fresno quarterback Mikey Keene, this is a tough throw to make on the run with a Nic Scourton about to drive you into the core of the earth from behind. He had to lead the tight end to the outside, away from the chasing Allen, and he does exactly that.

The tight end (red circle) has managed to drift further up the field, and is now running a 5 yard out instead of a 2 yard out. That should allow Allen to close the gap, but Cam hasn’t gained any ground. I expect a safety to eat this route up, but for whatever reason, he doesn’t.

Make a Play!

This is the exact moment the tight end makes the catch. I’m not sure how Cam Allen didn’t manage to close more ground than this, but I’ll leave that alone for a moment.

The tight end has to come back to the back to the ball to make the catch. It’s hard to see, but he has to open up his backside shoulder to get more square to the quarterback in order to make the catch. Allen still has 4 yards before the first down, and the tight ends momentum is heading in the wrong direction. This has to be a tackle.

What Are We Even Doing Here?

Allen has his head/body on the wrong side of the tight end. He needs to get his head to the inside, staying between the tight end and the first down marker. If this happens, the best case scenario for the tight end is a desperate lunge for the marker while tangled with Allen.

Instead Allen decides to grab him around the waist. Someone make this make sense. He’s giving up 45 pounds to the tight end and tries to wrestle him down by the waist instead of getting his head across or getting into his legs. Out of all the ways for a defensive back to try and tackle a tight end, this is the dumbest.

A Matter of Pride

This is a matter of pride. Allen had terrible fundamentals, now he’s got to hold on. We’ve already established that trying to tackle a 240 pound tight end around the waist is a bad choice, but it doesn’t matter if Allen can manage to either stop the tight end from running forward with a waist lock (highly doubtful) or slide down and get into his legs (a much better option). Either way, he has to make this tackle. He can’t let the tight end throw him off like he’s a toddler.

I’ll say it over and over again this season. This defense will put you in position to make a play. You’ve got to make a play.

Get Your Weight Up!

I’ll give Cam Allen credit, not for this play of course, it’s awful, but for getting up and continuing to play football after being embarrassed like this on television. Needless to say, this isn’t the position you want to be in after attempting to make a tackle. I’m not sure I could continue.

I also want to give the Fresno tight end some credit. I would have been unable to contain my excitement after straight up humiliating the safety, given him the “too small” hand gesture, and picked up a personal foul for taunting. This was the tight end’s only reception of the game, but it was a crucial 1st down pick up.

Instead of Purdue, at worst setting up their 4th down defense (Allen makes the tackle) or at best scraping the quarterback off the ground and sending in the punt team (Syndor does his job), they give up the first down.

On the next play, Fresno catches the deep corner looking into the backfield (a bad habit many of Purdue’s corners suffer from) and gets hit with an out and up for a wide open touchdown.

Folks, you’re going to hear me say this a bunch this season: There is only so much a coach can do in this situation. The scheme was fine, but two bonehead mistakes turned a good, possibly great call, into a 1st down.

THE PLAYS WERE THERE TO BE MADE, YOU CAN’T GET MAD AT THE COACHING STAFF FOR HAVING THEIR GUYS IN THE RIGHT SPOT.