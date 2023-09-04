Purdue at Virginia Tech - Opening Odds

Week 1 is done. Purdue lost to a pretty good Fresno State team but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter how good the opponent is if you lose. To paraphrase The Fast and the Furious, it doesn’t matter if your opponent is good or is trash, losing is losing. So Purdue heads down to Blacksburg, Virginia needing a bounce back game on the road to get to 1-1. They will face the Virginia Tech Hokies who defeated Old Dominion 36-17 at home.

So, what do the oddsmakers have to say about the Boilermakers heading into Virginia for their second game of the season? Right now, the folks over at Draft Kings have Purdue as a three point dog. Earlier today it was just one. The over/under on point total for this game is listed at 49.5. Combined the two teams score 71 points last week so there might be some value to that with both teams not exactly going to have stellar defenses. Will the offenses do enough to reach that though? That’s the question.

Finally, the Purdue moneyline is set at +120 which seems to have some real value to me. But hey, what do I know right? I thought Purdue would beat Fresno State by a touchdown so don’t listen to me. With less than a week to go before kickoff against Virginia Tech, be sure to stay right here at Hammer and Rails as we have plenty more to come on Saturday’s game.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.